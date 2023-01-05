Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howe are returning for another series of Ginny & Georgia, arriving on Netflix in January 2023

Season 1 of Ginny & Georgia followed an American family - Georgia and her two children, Ginny and Austin - as they moved north hoping for a fresh start.

Among the lighthearted comedy the series tackled plenty of serious themes such as race, self-harm, body image and consent.

The 10-part first season was released on Netflix in February 2021 and now a second season of the same length is on the way.

Season one was watched by more than 50 million households in the first 28 days of it being released on the streaming platform, so frankly it would have been strange not to renew the show.

When is the Ginny & Georgia season 2 release date?

Season two was confirmed by Netflix way back in April last year with an original release slated for February 2022.

Obviously this didn’t happen, and we have Covid to thank for that as the pandemic scuppered the shooting schedule.

The first season took four months to film and filming for season two kicked off in November 2021 - so while shooting has probably wrapped the series is likely now in post-production.

For a while, it looked likely that season 2 would be released in mid to late 2022 - now, Ginny & Georgia season 2 has arrived on Netflix on Thursday 5 January 2023.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch that right here:

Who is in the cast?

Most of the season one cast are set to return, and of course it wouldn’t be Ginny & Georgia if those characters were not part of the show.

Brianne Howey will be back as the young mum, Georgia Miller, and Antonia Gentry will return as her 15-year-old daughter Ginny.

Raymond Ablack as Joe

Diesel La Torraca will complete the family as Austin Miller, Ginny’s younger brother.

Jennifer Robertson will also reprise her role as Georgia’s neighbour, Ellen Baker, while Felix Mallard is set to return as Ellen’s son and Ginny’s potential love interest, Marcus.

Raymond Ablack will again play Joe, a potential love match for Georgia, and Nathan Mitchell will have a longer stint as Ginny’s dad, Zion, another possible suitor for Georgia.

Sara Waisglass will also return as Ellen’s daughter, Maxine, Scott Porter will be back as Mayor Paul Randolph, and Mason Temple will return as school jock and Ginny’s former flame, Hunter Chen.

What is the plot of Ginny & Georgia season 2?

Producers are being tight-lipped about the plot details for the second season, but we have had some hints thrown our way.

Showrunner Debra J. Fisher told Entertainment Weekly: "We can’t really talk about season two, but what I will say is, where we always wanted season one to end was with Ginny protecting her mom, but by doing so, having blood on her hands."

Season 1 ended in dramatic fashion, with Ginny leaving town with Austin after learning that Georgia killed her late husband.

Clearly the dysfunctional family dynamic will be explored in more depth in the second season of the show.

Where can I watch Ginny & Georgia season 1?

The complete first season of Ginny Georgia is available to watch on Netflix now. You can sign up for Netflix here.