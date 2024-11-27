This is when we’ll find out who will be crowned King or Queen of the jungle in I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here! 2024.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cast of this year’s I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here! have already been in the Australian jungle for 10 days.

They’ve already faced many bushtucker trials, eaten lots of rice and beans, and had some deep and meaningful chats, (as well as some arguments). The first eviction is looming now too . . . but when will the I’m a Celeb final be on our screens?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s all we need to know about how much longer I’m a Celeb will be on for, and everything we know about the final episode too.

When will I’m a Celebrity 2024 end?

For the past few years, the reality show has run for three weeks. This was the length of the show in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

So, it’s safe to say that this 22 episode format is what we can expect from this year’s series. This year, the show started on Sunday November 17, so following that pattern we can expect it to end on Sunday December 8.

This lines up similarly to the 2023 dates, when the series began on November 19 and ended on December 10. This means, there’s just a week and half to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will the I’m a Celebrity 2024 final be live?

The 2023 finale of I’m A Celeb was broadcast live, so it’s likely that the 2024 final will also be live - but ITV hasn’t confirmed whether it will be the same this year, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

When NationalWorld asked the ITV press office what will be happening, they told us that the whole series will be a mixture of live and pre-recorded footage, but didn’t comment on the final show specifically.