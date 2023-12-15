Inside The Factory: Christmas Special (BBC/Voltage TV)

Get into the Christmas spirit with this festive instalment of ‘Inside The Factory: Christmas Cards’. If you have ever sat down to write your Christmas cards and wondered how they are made, then Gregg Wallace has all the answers as he visits a card factory.

The TV host takes a trip to the Woodmansterne card factory in Watford, Hertfordshire. In the hour-long special Gregg will take a closer look at all the aspects of making a Christmas Card, from design and creation to the shipping process around the world.

The family run business sends over 35 million cards a year and this is the busiest time for them with many of us sending Christmas cards to our nearest and dearest. According to statistics by GWP Group “The Royal Mail estimates that it delivers 150 million cards during the Christmas period. On average, each person in the UK sends and receives 17 Christmas cards. Other sources claim that one billion Christmas cards are sold in the UK annually.”

Elsewhere on the programme, Cherry Healey creates a vegan Christmas feast as many people are turning their backs on the traditional Christmas turkey in favour of a vegan alternative. Historian Ruth Goodman delves deep into the story of the year when Christmas was cancelled.

When is Inside The Factory on TV?