Australian soap Neighbours has been axed after failing to find a new home.

The daytime drama about the residents of Ramsay Street has been airing on UK television for over 30 years, launching the careers of stars including Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan and Margot Robbie.

Channel 5 announced it was dropping the long-running soap from its schedule, leaving Fremantle Media – the production company making Neighbours – to try and find a new home.

However, the firm was unable to do so. Now the show has been cancelled and the final episode will air on Monday 1 August 2022.

Why has Channel 5 dropped Neighbours?

Channel 5 said dropping the soap will allow funding to be diverted to original UK dramas.

A spokesperson for the channel said: “Neighbours will no longer air on Channel 5 beyond this summer.

“It’s been a much-loved part of our schedule for more than a decade, and we’d like to thank the cast, Fremantle and all of the production team for their fantastic work on this iconic series.

“We’d also of course like to thank the fans for their loyal support of Neighbours across the years.

“We recognise that there will be disappointment about this decision, however, our current focus is on increasing our investment in original UK drama, which has strong appeal for our viewers.”

When will the final episode of Neighbours air?

The final episode of Neighbours will air on Monday 1 August 2022 on Channel 5.

TV Tonight reported the Australian broadcaster 10 Peach will air double episodes from June so viewers can watch the show’s finale on the same day as UK viewers.

What has been said about Neighbours being cancelled?

The production company has made the announcement they have not been successful in finding another channel to take on Neighbours.

A source told The Sun: “Fremantle have not commented on the situation since the news broke about Channel 5. They have been working tirelessly to secure funding from other networks but sadly they’ve been unable to save the soap.

“The announcement will confirm that the soap will end this summer and that they have been overwhelmed by the love and support from the audience since the news broke.

“There is a lot of hard work going on behind the scenes to make the final few weeks of Neighbours truly special.

“‘They are still waiting to hear back from a number of former stars but Peter has agreed to return and will start filming in May.”

Channel 5 were reportedly in talks with Fremantle Australia for weeks in an attempt to keep Neighbours on the air, but a deal was not reached.

Ian Smith, who plays Harold Bishop, has confirmed he will reprise his role and both Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovon will also return for the finale after over 30 years away.

Executive producer Jason Herbison said the pair will play a very special part in the Australian soap.

He said: “Scott and Charlene are the ultimate Neighbours couple and it would not feel right to end the show without them.”

The Sun also revealed Peter O’Brien who plays Shane Ramsay, will return.

When did Neighbours begin?

The soap, which launched in 1985, has long been more popular in the UK than in Australia, so this news has thrown the future of the show into doubt.

It is the longest-running drama series on Australian television, Neighbours initially launched on Australia’s Seven networks in 1985, but the channel axed it before Ten picked it up the following year and it became an international hit.

Neighbours was shown on BBC One until 2008 when it moved to Channel 5.

It has featured a number of British guest stars in recent years, including Amanda Holden, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Ryan Thomas and Janet Street-Porter.

In Australia, it has been shown on digital channel 10 Peach since 2011 after losing its place following the nightly news on the main channel and has been reliant on the UK broadcaster for funding.

Donovan, who played Scott Robinson from 1986 to 1989, tweeted: “@neighbours changed the Australian television landscape. It launched many careers over decades including mine.