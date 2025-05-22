Rivals became a TV sensation when it hit screens in late 2024, and season two could be on the horizon soon.

The hit Disney+ comedy-drama seduced audiences with its smash-hit first series, starring names such as Aiden Turner, Danny Dyer, David Tennant and Emily Atack. The show is based on the 1988 Jilly Cooper novel of the same name.

Following the old money-new money rivalry between media businessmen Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell) and Tony, Lord Baddingham (David Tennant), Rivals was a hit with both viewers and critics when it was released in October 2024.

After a shocking cliffhanger ending, fans were scrambling for the confirmation of a second series on its way. Disney confirmed that Rivals had been recommissioned in December 2024.

Now, it has been revealed that filming has commenced for the second series in an exciting new update for fans. Disney-owned Hulu, which hosts the show in the US, said in a new post on X (formerly Twitter): “Back on set and ready for more action. Season 2 of #Rivals is now in production.”

The account also shared images of star such as Danny Dyer, Lisa McGrillis, Alex Hassell, Nafessa Williams, Aidan Turner and Bella Maclean holding production shutter boards on set.

When is Rivals season two out?

As of yet, Disney has not confirmed when the second series of Rivals will air. However, news that the season is now in production has hope high that it would be long until we return to the drama-filled lives of the Rutshire residents.

If production follows the same timeline as the first series, which began filming in March 2023 and aired in October 2024, we could see Rivals season two on our screens as early as mid 2026.