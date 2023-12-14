Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2023: When will it be on TV and who is in the lineup?
This years Strictly Come Dancing may be coming to end but we still have the Christmas special to look forward to
Can you believe that we have reached the grand final of Strictly Come Dancing. After weeks of watching the celebrities waltz around the dancefloor it has come down to the final three pairs. Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola, Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin and Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell will battle it out in a bid to win the competition and lift the glitterball on Saturday December 16.
But don’t worry if you feel like you will need your Strictly fix as the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will be on our TV screens in just a few weeks. Last year saw Coronation Street actress Alexandra Mardell and Kai Widdrington take home the trophy but who will be crowned the winners of 2023? This year the line-up will feature six celebrities and their profession dance partners have been confirmed to perform and they are:
- Rugby star Danny Cipriani and Jowita Przystał
- Sugababes singer Keisha Buchanan and Gorka Márquez
- Actress Tillie Amartey and Neil Jones
- British historian Dan Snow and Nadiya Bychkova
- EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick and Nancy Xu
- Journalist Sally Nugent and Graziano Di Prima
Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke will be the judges as usual and dishing out the scores. Plus the pro-dancers are set to perform a Christmas dance routine - not to be missed.
When will the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2023 be on TV?
The Strictly Christmas special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 4:40pm on Christmas Day (Monday, December 25).
