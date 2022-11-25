This is where the previous kings and queens of the jungle from I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! are now

It’s 20 years since I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here first hit our screens and it’s taken up our evenings for three weeks once a year (twice in 2004) without fail - production even continued through a global pandemic. In those two decades, hosts Ant and Dec have made thousands of painfully cheesy jokes, campmates have won hundreds of dingo dollars, and several animal anuses have been consumed.

Love it or hate it, I’m A Celeb has become an indelible part of Britain’s popular culture - from Gillian McKeith’s ‘fainting’ episode, to Fatima Whitbread inhaling a cockroach, we all have moments from the show we remember. Thus far, the series has crowned 12 kings and nine queens of the jungle, relaunched dozens of ailing Z-list careers and even led to a few jungle romances. But what are the previous winners of the show doing now?

What are the previous I’m A Celebrity winners doing now?

Tony Blackburn

English DJ, singer and presenter Tony Blackburn won the first ever season of I’m A Celebrity way back in 2002. Recently, Blackburn has suffered loss as his sister Jackie died from Covid in March 2021 - he was unable to see her in person because of social distancing rules. Now, aged 78, Blackburn is still working and currently presents Sounds of the 60s on Radio 2.

Tony Blackburn

Phil Tufnell

Tufnell was best known for his career as an English international cricketer when he entered the jungle in 2003. Since then he became known as a team captain on quiz show A Question of Sport, appearing on the series from 2008-2021. He make occasional appearances on BBC Sport as a commentator on cricket games, and runs his own podcast The Vaughany and Tuffers Cricket Club.

Phil Tufnell

Kerry Katona

Atomic Kitten’s Kerry Katona was I’m A Celebrity’s first ever queen of the jungle. Since winning the show she rejoined the girl group from 2012-2017, and has recently taken part in several other celebrity shows including Celebs Go Dating, Celebs on the Farm, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, and Celeb Cooking School.

Kerry Katona

Joe Pasquale

Pasquale is a stage actor and comedian known for his distinctive squeaky voice. After becoming the show’s fourth winner, he has produced several stand up shows, continued to perform on stage, and took part on the eighth series of Dancing on Ice in 2013. He also took over as host of the revived game show The Price is Right.

Joe Pasquale

Carol Thatcher

Carol is a journalist and author and daughter of the UK’s first female Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher. In 2009, Thatcher came under fire for referring to Black tennis player Jo-Wilfried Tsonga as a golliwog and refused to apologise. She was portayed by Rebecca Humphries in season four of Netflix series The Crown.

Carol Thatcher

Matt Willis

Willis was best known as a member of the boyband Busted when he won season six of I’m a Celebrity. In the years since he launched a short lived solo career before forming the supergroup McBusted (with ex-busted bandmate James Bourne and McFly) in 2014. He married TV presenter Emma Willis in 2008 and the couple have had three children.

Matt Willis

Christopher Biggins

Biggins is an actor who appeared in the sitcoms Porridge and Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em. Since being crowned King of the Jungle, he has taken part in a roster of celebrity shows including Celebrity Come Dine With Me, Celebrity MasterChef, and Celebrity Big Brother. He has also had a successful career in pantomime, appearing in Aladdin, Cinderella, Winnie the Pooh, and Jack and the Beanstalk. He currently hosts an annual show West End Live in London’s Leicester Square.

Christopher Biggins

Joe Swash

When Joe Swash entered the jungle he was known for playing Mickey Miller on EastEnders, though he left the soap after winning I’m a Celebrity. He became a presenter on the spin-off show I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here, NOW! He met Stacey Solomon through the show and the couple have two children together - they got married in July this year.

Joe Swash

Gino D’Acampo

Gino D’Acampo is a celebrity chef - he cause a bit controversy during his stint on the show after he and fellow campmate Stuart Manning killed, cooked and ate a rat, but it didn’t do him too much harm as he won the series. Since the show, Gino has made several appearance on This Morning and stars alongside fellow celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and maître d Fred Sirieix, on the travel show Gino and Fred’s Road Trip.

Gino D’Acampo

Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon became famous through her appearance on season six of singing competition The X Factor, where she came third. Since becoming Queen of the Jungle she released her debut album and joined the cast of Loose Women as a guest panellist. She also became a regular on quiz show Celebrity Juice and has had a decluttering series, Sort Your Life Out, commissioned by the BBC.

Stacey Solomon

Dougie Poynter

Poynter is a musician known for being the bassist in the pop rock band McFly. After his time in Australia, he joined fellow King of the Jungle Matt Willis in the supergroup McBusted. He has launched his own clothing line and published the best-selling childrens’ book The Dinosaur that Pooped Christmas with his bandmate Tom Fletcher.

Dougie Poynter

Charlie Brooks

Brooks is an actress best known for the role of Janine Butcher in EastEnders. The year before she won I’m a Celebrity she won the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special. Brooks returned to EastEnders several times over the years but is leaving the soap again for the fourth time - she told The Mirror that she is co-creating a series with a friend and has a film that she wants to get adapted into a play.

Charlie Brooks

Kian Egan

Kian is an Irish singer known for being a member of pop group Westlife, which split the year before he took part in I’m a Celebrity. In 2014, Kian released his debut solo album Home. In 2018 Westlife reunited and are still performing.

Kian Egan

Carl Fogarty

Carl ‘Foggy’ Fogarty is a former motorcycle racer and one of the most successful World Superbike racers of all time - he retired from racing in 2000. He is patron of the charity North West Blood Bikes - Lancs & Lakes and works as an ambassador for Ducati Manchester.

Carl Fogarty

Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison was best known for appearing on the reality series Geordie Shore and Ex on the Beach when she entered the jungle in 2015. Since then she has become a permanent panellist on Loose Women. She later took part in fourth season of the Australian version of I’m a Celebrity, and in 2018 she was on Celebrity Hunted.

Vicky Pattison

Scarlett Moffatt

Moffatt gained fame through her appearances on Channel 4 reality series Gogglebox. After the show she became a presented on Extra Camp, joined Ant and Dec on Saturday Night Takeaway, and appeared on the documentaries The British Tribe Next Door, and Britain’s Tourette’s Mystery.

Scarlett Moffatt

Georgia Toffolo

Georgia was a main cast member on constructed reality series Made in Chelsea and took part in the third season of Celebs Go Dating. After the show she appeared on Celebrity Hunted with fellow campmate Stanley Johnson (Boris Johnson’s father), with whom she had formed an unlikely friendship. She has wrote a four-part novel series for romance publisher Mills & Boon - the final instalment was published in April.

Georgia Toffolo

Harry Redknapp

The former professional football player and manager - he has managed AFC Bournemouth, West Ham United, Portsmouth, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Queens Park Rangers and Birmingham City. He now lives a relatively quiet life in Dorset with his wife of 55 years, Sandra Harris. He made a cameo appearance on EastEnders in 2021.

Harry Redknapp

Jacqueline Jossa

Jaqueline Jossa is another soap star who found success in the jungle - she is known for playing Lauren Branning in EastEnders from 2010-2018. She is now a social media influencer, and won The Masked Singer Live in April 2022, appearing as Baby Dino.

Jacqueline Jossa

Giovanna Fletcher

Giovanna Fletcher is an author and actress, and the wife of McFly’s Tom Fletcher, who she married in 2012. Since winning the series, she has begun hosting a six-part series Journey to the Magic... for Disney. She also published her 12th book, Walking on Sunshine.

Giovanna Fletcher

Danny Miller

Actor Danny Miller, known for playing Aaron Livesy on ITV soap Emmerdale is the latest I’m a Celebrity winner. In the last year, he has left Emmerdale and launched a new YouTube channel, We Are The Millers, with his fiancée Steph Jones, son Albert, and dogs Gini and Kenny.

