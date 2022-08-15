Longleat Estate is owned by Ceawlin Thynn, the 8th Marquess of Bath, with Longleat Safari and Adventure Park opening in 1966

Animal Park is a long-running BBC TV series showing the daily lives of both staff and resident animals at Longleat Safari Park.

But where is the Safari Park located, how much are tickets, and when and where can I watch the BBC show?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Where is Animal Park filmed?

Animal Park - which has been running on and off since 2000 - is filmed at Longleat Estate in Warminster, Wiltshire.

It was the first drive-through safari park outside of Africa and was the idea of Jimmy Chipperfield, who also founded Chipperfield’s Circus.

The park has a variety of exotic animals including giraffes, zebras, gorillas, monkeys, crocodiles and wildebeest.

Visitors to the Park can also explore the grounds and gardens of the 16th century estate.

The show is currently airing its 10th series on BBC one, and is presented by Kate Humble and Ben Fogle.

The programme also previously featured the former head of the estate Alexander Thynn, 7th Marquess of Bath, before his death in 2020.

How can I watch Animal Park?

You can watch the latest series on BBC iPlayer now, with episode 7 of the current series to air on BBC One on Tuesday (16 August) from 9.15 to 10am.

How much are tickets to the Safari Park?

Longleat Safari Park’s website says visitors can “discover various species of animal from around the world including lions, tigers, wolves, koalas, porcupines and sea lions as you travel by road, rail, waterway and foot. This is Longleat. Jump in.”

Visitors can either purchase a day ticket or an annual pass zone ticket.

Day ticket prices are:

Adult (16yrs+) - £36.95

Child (3-15yrs) - £27.70

Infant (0-2yrs) - £0.00

Carer - £0.00

Tickets include:

Longleat Safari Park

On-foot animal attractions including Koala Creek, Jungle Cruise and Family Farmyard

Main Square adventure attractions including the Longleat Railway, Rockin’ Rhino and the Hedge Maze

Longleat grounds and gardens

Special seasonal events across the Park*

Annual Pass Zone tickets prices are:

Adult (16-59yrs) - £100.00

Child (3-15yrs) - £75.00

Senior (60yrs+) - £90.00

Carer (Must be accompanying a guest with additional needs) - £0.00

Annual passes include: