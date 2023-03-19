Netflix’s Shadow and Bone has returned for a second season

If you want to visit Ravka and Ketterdam, they might actually be closer than you expect.

Fans of Shadow and Bone - as well as the Grishaverse books the programme is based on - will have been rejoicing as the popular Netflix show returned this week. The second season tackles Storm and Seige as well as other novels from the series.

But if you have ever found yourself enchanted by the locales featured in the show, you might be wondering whether you can actually see them in person. Well you are in look as filming took place a lot closer to home than you might expect.

You will not have to open a portal and fall into the fantasy realm, because Shadow and Bone was largely filmed in the city of Budapest in Hungary as well as other towns and locations in the country. See where some of the most iconic locations were filmed:

1 . Origo Studios Origo Studios was the location of much of the filming. It is where the set for Ketterdam was build

2 . Buda Castle The historic landmark in Budapest was used for filming. It featured in the Royal Archives exterior

3 . Budapest main square The main square in Budapest has been used in filming for Shadow and Bone. It was a stand in for West Ravka

4 . Festetics Palace Netflix used Festetics Palace in Keszthely extensively, including exterior and interior. It was used for the Little Palace.