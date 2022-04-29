The eighth series of the show welcomed a new presenter, Sara Pascoe

12 contestants will compete to be Britain’s best home sewer

The Great British Sewing Bee has returned to our screens, much to the delight of fans.

The show, which is now in its eighth season, sees 12 amateur sewers take on crafty fashion challenges as they compete to be named Britain’s best home sewer.

The first episode of the new series aired on BBC One on Wednesday 27 April, but viewers noticed a few changes when they tuned in - most notably the show’s location.

So, where was the latest series of the Great British Sewing Bee filmed, what other changes were made in this series and when can you see the next episode on TV?

Here’s what you need to know.

Where was the Great British Sewing Bee filmed?

The Great British Sewing Bee has swapped its usual London filming location during this series for the famous woollen mill, Sunny Bank Mills, on the outskirts of Leeds.

Sunny Bank Mills is in the heart of Farsley village, Pudsey, West Yorkshire.

It was founded in 1829 by a group of local weavers, and became one of the world’s most important fine worsted mills.

Manufacture of worsted cloth ceased at the mill in 2008, and it is now home to many creative businesses and artist’s studios, shops, café and bar and specialist retailers.

The former cloth warehouse has also been turned into a gallery, gift shop and tea room.

Show host Patrick Grant explained the change and said Leeds was an “appropriate” city to be based in.

"Leeds is at the heart of the wool and textile industry so it feels appropriate to film in a great big spinning mill."

The show was previously filmed at Trinity Buoy Wharf in London’s Docklands.

What other changes were made in this series?

The show has seen a few changes in its nine-year history.

It first began as a reality show on BBC Two in 2013.

The programme was then presented by Claudia Winkleman, who went on to present a further three series.

Ithad a three year hiatus, and when it returned in 2019 for a fifth series, Joe Lycett took over as presenter.

The 2022 series has seen another presenter change, this time with Sara Pascoe taking on hosting duties.

There has also been a change in the judging panel over the show’s history.

The first judges were fashion designer Patrick Grant and Women’s Institute tutor May Martin in series’ 1, 2 and 3, but from series 4 Martin was replaced by fashion designer Esme Young.

Judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young have returned for the eighth series.

In 2020, the show also moved from BBC Two to BBC One.

When is the Great British Sewing Bee next on TV?

The second episode of the Great British Sewing Bee 2022 is on BBC One on Wednesday 4 May from 9pm to 10pm.

The amateur sewers will take on three sports-themed sewing challenges, including a Sewing Bee first - a pair of trainers, which includes unfamiliar techniques such as punching eyelets and stitching soles.

There will be ten episodes of this season of the show altogether, with each being broadcast on BBC One each Wednesday.

The finale is due to air on BBC One on Wednesday 29 June 2022.

How have fans reacted to the new series?

Fans took to Twitter to express their joy that the show was back.

One said: “So pleased it’s back on our screens! How great some of the Bees just starting sewing in lockdown, well done everyone #SewingBee”

Another said: “Loving ALL the new sewers on #SewingBee”

Another viewer praised the judges.

“I love the judges. The feedback is honest and encouraging. #SewingBee”

One Twitter user said: “Sewing Bee is such a massive hug of a TV programme. I’m so happy it’s back! #GBSB #SewingBee”

Another said they enjoyed Pascoe presenting.

“Brilliant start to #SewingBee and loving Sara Pascoe taking over the reins. Already gutted that the series has got to end”

How can I catch up on episodes of the Great British Sewing Bee that I have missed?

You can watch all episodes of the 2022 series of the Great British Sewing Bee on BBC iPlayer shortly after they have aired.