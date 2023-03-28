The iconic Taskmaster House in West London is one of the most iconic properties on TV, and it could be worth more than £1 million

A new series of Taskmaster is just around the corner and five more comedians will compete in a series of bizarre challenges for the entertainment of Greg Davies, AKA The Taskmaster. As the show has grown in popularity, many of the tasks are bigger than earlier seasons of the shows, but plenty of the action still takes place within the confines of the Taskmaster House.

The Taskmaster House almost didn’t feature in the series at all, as show creator Alex Horne initially planned to visit contestants at their own homes to observe them completing their tasks. Now, the property is one of the most recognisable homes on television, and has become almost a character in the series in its own right.

Several tasks take place inside the property; in the lounge, lab, kitchen, and hallway, all of which are adorned with elaborate decorations and surreal Taskmaster portraits. Each season the interior design is updated bringing a fresh look to the property.

Other tasks also part in the large garden outside the property which contains a shed, driveway onto a busy road, water feature, and a caravan - which also has its role to play in each season.

Mae Martin outside the Taskmaster House

Where is the Taskmaster House?

The Taskmaster house is filmed on the site and inside a now-iconic three-bedroom detached bungalow in Chiswick. The property can be found at Chiswick Bridge, Great Chertsey Road, Chiswick, London W4 3U.

The property is listed on Google Maps as Taskmaster House, so it is easy to find. It is on the grounds of Old Meadonians Football Playing Fields. The property was originally a groundskeepers' cottage and is still owned by the Dukes Meadows golf course which is located at the same site.

It is unknown how much the property is worth, but similar properties in the same postcode have sold for more than £900,000, and that was several years ago, so it could be worth around £1 million today. According to RadioTimes, the property was listed for rent for over £4,000 a month (£950 a week), although it is not rented out now because of the amount of time it is in use during filming.

Series director Andy Devonshire said: “I think it’s really important that it’s a characterful house and we were just the luckiest people in the world to stumble across this place because it’s very unusual and very unique.”

The Taskmaster caravan features in several tasks

Can you visit the Taskmaster House?

The Taskmaster House is a private property, and is not open to the public, however if you’re ever in Chiswick you can see the property from Dukes Meadows. You can also watch Alex Horne’s virtual house tour here:

When is Taskmaster on TV?