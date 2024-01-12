True Detective 4 is set in Alaska but filming actually took place in Iceland

It's been four long years since True Detective last graced our screens, but the long wait is finally over with season 4 dropping for UK audiences this weekend.

The latest instalment from Nic Pizzolatto is set in the snowy remote wilderness of Alaska and stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as a pair of detectives who are tasked with solving the mysterious disappearance of eight scientists.

True Detective has been working hard to live up to the hype of its award-winning first season, with season two and three falling short. Maybe the fourth time's a charm? But, where is it if filmed and is the town of Ennis in Alaska real? Here's everything you need to know about True Detective 4 filming locations.

Where is True Detective season 4 filmed?

True Detective season 4 is filmed in Iceland, filming kicked off in November 2022, taking place over the winter season and wrapping up in April 2023. Shooting took place at various locations in the north and south of the island, as well as around the capital city of Reykjavik where the Fossa Studios and Baltasar Kormakur’s RVK Studios are located.

What has Jodie Foster said about filming in Iceland?

Filming took place over the cold Icelandic winter, with cast and crew not only having to brace the cold temperatures but also the lack of sunlight. Speaking to IcelandAir, Jodie Foster revealed what it was like filming in Iceland.

Foster said: "There were huge challenges, as you can imagine. First of all, we were working at night, trying to light at night time and in the snow. But we kind of had the gods on our side. When we needed all the snow, we got the snow, and when we needed it to be calm, we got the calm."

She continued: "There’s something weird about doing so many nights, but I've done that so many times as an actor. You get that little bit of sunlight between 11am and 3pm, and even though the sun doesn’t really get up very high on the horizon, you still get the ambient light, so it’s not like there’s no daylight."

Where is True Detective 4 set?

True Detective season 4 is set in Alaska, in the remote fictional town of Ennis. The story follows the investigation into the disappearance of eight men from a research station, with Foster starring as Detective Liz Danvers alongside Kali Reis as Detective Evangeline Navarro.

