The 2023 summer series of Love Island is coming to an end - but which couple is tipped to win the ITV series?

Love Island returned to ITV for its annual summer series in June. The series kicked off with viewers watching a new group of singletons who were on the hunt for true love as they entered the sun-baked Majorcan villa.

The latest recoupling, which took place on Sunday night (July 16), saw a number of couples form new relationships while others chose to stick with their original partner. The current series of Love Island has faced many twists and turns alongside a number of tough challenges as the couples faced bitter splits, Casa Amor and dramatic dumpings.

With the brutal Casa Amor recoupling now out of the way, and the finale just a few days away, couples are scrambling to find a real connection before their time in the villa is up.

Last year, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti won the 2022 summer show and took home the £50,000 prize. While the couple may have recently split, there’s still time for this year’s Islanders to find the one and secure the huge cash prize.

But which couple could go on to win the 2023 summer series? Here’s everything you need to know.

Which couple could win Love Island 2023?

Whitney and Lochan are tipped to win this summer’s Love Island series

OLBG has shared the latest odds for the Love Island 2023’s winning couple for this year’s show and Lochan & Whitney are back leading the way, with odds of 1/2 to be crowned this year’s winning couple. Here’s a list of the latest betting odds:

Lochan Nowacki & Whitney Adebayo - 1/2

Tyrique Hyde & Ella Thomas - 2/1

Sammy Root & Jess Harding - 4/1

Zachariah Noble & Molly Marsh - 18/1

Mitchel Taylor & Ella Barnes - 40/1