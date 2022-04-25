Are you a Charlie, Tao, Elle or Isaac? Find out with the Heartstopper quiz

Heartstopper, a coming of age drama centred on the romance between grammar schoolboys Charlie and Nick, was part of a slew of netflix-april-2022-what-to-watch-new-movies-films-television-series-russian-doll-heartstopper-3626695"> new Netflix releases last week.

And while the streaming service has faced bad press as it bleeds subscribers and raises prices , Heartstopper found popularity on the platform, occupying the top 10 spot in the UK after its release.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The series is adapted from Alice Oseman’s webcomic series - later made into graphic novels which have sold millions of copies.

Four volumes of the Heartstopper graphic novels have been released, with the fifth and final instalment due to be published in February 2023.

The Netflix series features a range of relatable young characters navigating the trials of everyday life, and many viewers have been taking quizzes to find out which character they have a similar personality to.

What is the Heartstopper quiz?

The quiz is a little like the Myers-Briggs personality test, although probably a lot less grounded in science, a bit more fun, and much quicker.

The aim of the quiz is to find out which of the main ten characters from Heartstopper you are most like.

Scores of similar quizzes exist on the internet, one of the more popular being the one to determine which Hogwarts house you would be in - information that now turns up on many a dating profile.

The Heartstopper quiz is made up of eight seemingly random questions which range from your thoughts on the monarchy to whether you prefer cats or dogs, and your favourite Hozier song (this one pops up twice).

And of course the classic question, ‘What is your Hogwarts house?’ also features.

One question which is actually related to the series asks what your favourite Alice Oseman book is.

Elle and Tao are love interests in the series

The test was created by ‘Ifididntlaugh’, a user on uQuiz, an interactive online platform used to create quizzes on all manner of topics.

And I do mean all manner - other quizzes on the site include ‘If you were a deity what would you be the God of?’, ‘What kind of cheese would you be?’ and ‘Which unhealthy coping mechanism are you?’

There are more than a dozen quizzes on the website just designed to find out which Heartstopper character you are, but Ifididntlaugh’s is the most popular, having been taken by more than 170,000 people.

Users will need to provide a username and answer all of the eight questions before finding out which character they have been determined to be most like.

You will also find out how your results compare to other people who took the quiz.

The most popular result is Tori at 28 percent, followed by Aled and Tao. Harry and Nellie were both the least common results with 1 percent of respondents each.

The quiz can be accessed on uQuiz here , while similar and trending quizzes can be accessed on the website’s homepage.

Where can I watch Heartstopper?