A-listers are bound for the famous red sofa on The Graham Norton Show tonight (October 24).

The BBC’s Friday night favourite is back with a whole host of new stars ready to be quizzed by Graham Norton.

This series has already seen some superstars including Taylor Swift, Colin Farrell, and Bruce Springsteen grace the couch. The newest episode will be no different as some huge stars visit The Graham Norton Show.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s episode.

A host of new celebrity guests join The Graham Norton Show this week. | CREDIT LINE:BBC/So Television/PA Media/Matt Crossick

Who is on The Graham Norton Show tonight?

Kim Kardashian leads the guests tonight on The Graham Norton Show. The businesswoman, influencer and reality star has made the jump back into acting after taking up a role in new legal drama All’s Fair, created by Ryan Murphy.

Sarah Paulson, who co-stars in the series with Kardashian, will also appear on tonight's episode of the chat show to discuss the new project.

Former Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston will feature on the show to talk about his new West End role. He will star in an adaptation of Arthur Miller’s play All my Sons at Wyndham’s Theatre in London’s West End from November 13 until March 7.

Actress Rachel Zegler also joins the show. She recently wrapped up an award-winning performance as Evita on the West End.

Music this week comes from rapper Little Simz. The rapper and actress is heading out on tour across the US this autumn following the release of her album Lotus earlier this year.

What time is The Graham Norton Show on tonight?

The Graham Norton Show will air at 10.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The episode will be available to watch on catch-up shortly after it is broadcast on BBC One.

You can also catch up on the series so far right now on BBC iPlayer.