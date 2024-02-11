Actor Ralph Fiennes is on today's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg

The guests on this week’s episode of Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, a political discussion show, have been revealed. The episode will air on BBC One at 9am today (February 11).

Kuenssberg, former Political Editor of the BBC, has presented the flagship politics series since September 2022. It replaced the Andrew Marr show which had previously been on air from 2005 until 2021.

Laura Kuenssberg is joined by three guests for her Sunday morning show (Credit: BBC)

Who is on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg this week?

Ralph Fiennes

Hollywood Acting legend Fiennes has been in scores of succesful movies, shows and theatre productions. He is worth around £40m. Fiennes played the Dark wizard Lord Voldemort in four films in the franchise and was paid roughly £24 million for the role. Fiennes was a well-known actor before appearing in Harry Potter, having been nominated for Academy Awards for Schindler’s List, for which he was paid around £160,000 and The English Patient. Fiennes also made several million pounds for the role of spymaster M in the James Bond series.

Michael Gove

Michael Gove is the Conservative MP for Surrey Heath, and has been an MP since May 5, 2005. He currently holds the Government posts of Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, and Minister for Intergovernmental Relations.

Pat McFadden