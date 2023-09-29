The Graham Norton Show returns to BBC One for a new series this week - here’s who’s appearing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Graham Norton Show is back on BBC One for the much-anticipated new series and this week’s instalment sees a star-studded cast of A-listers join the Irish presenter on the red sofa.

Norton has kept the UK entertained over the years with his long-running chat show, which first aired on BBC Two in 2007 before switching to BBC One in 2009. During this time, the popular talk show has become a mainstay for Friday night viewing across the UK with appearances from high-profile celebrities such as Ed Sheeran, Mark Wahlberg, and Kate Winslet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But who is on The Graham Norton Show this week and how can you watch the new BBC One series? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is on BBC One’s The Graham Norton Show this week?

Joining Graham Norton in the studio this week will be pop icon Kyle Minogue who is appearing to discuss her latest album Tension, released on September 22. Merseyside darling Stephen Graham will also drop by the studio as the British actor returns to the small screen this weekend for the TV adaptation of the feature film, Boiling Point.

Peep Show and Would I Lie To You? star David Mitchell joins the pair to discuss his new book Unruly, which chronicles the history of British royalty. Meanwhile, stand-up comedian and frequent Taskmaster contestant Mawaan Rizwan takes to the sofa to promote his new BBC Three sitcom, Juice.

Completing the bill is singer-songwriter and Eurovision star Mae Muller who is performing her latest single Me, Myself & I.

How to watch The Graham Norton Show