Graham Norton's annual New Year's Eve special is back, but who will be joining the award-winning host?

The Graham Norton Show: New Year’s Eve line-up of guests including Emma Stone & Mark Ruffalo and how to watch

Graham Norton returns to the hot seat for another New Year’s Eve celebration where he along with a line-up of guests including Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo will be counting down the clock to 2024. The award-winning host will be joined by stars from the world of music, film, sport, comedy and more as they all get in the Hogmanay spirit.

The presenter has kept the UK entertained with his long-running chat show, which aired on BBC Two until 2009, before switching to BBC One. Over the years, he has continued to host the flagship New Year’s Eve celebration accompanied by an array of guests such as Tom Hanks, Hugh Jackman, and Zac Efron.

Last year Norton ushered in the new year with Olivia Coleman, Leah Williamson, Michael Ward, Hugh Laurie, and Romesh Ranganathan with a performance from the cast of Cabaret. Who is set to appear on Graham Norton’s New Year’s Eve Show this year?

Joining Graham Norton on the Hogmanay sofa on New Year’s Eve 2023 will be Oscar winner Emma Stone and co-star Mark Ruffalo to promote their new film Poor Things. Joining the pair will be The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman and celebrity chef Nadiya Hussain.

To lighten the mood, British comedy star Rob Brydon promotes his new tour A Night of Songs and Laughter while 2023 Mercury Prize winners Ezra Collective perform their hit song 'Victory Dance'.

How to watch The Graham Norton Show's New Year’s Eve special 2023