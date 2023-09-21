The Netflix true crime documentary features interviews with Barry George who was convicted and acquitted of the crime

Who Killed Jill Dando? is the latest true crime documentary from Netflix, which is set to investigate the horrific unsolved murder of one of the UK’s most beloved journalists.

Dando, was just 37-years-old when she was killed in broad daylight by a single bullet wound on the doorstep of her home. The presenter had been a firm fixture on the BBC, presenting shows including BBC Breakfast Time and the One O’Clock and Six O’Clock News. At the time of her murder, she presented Crimewatch alongside Nick Ross.

The new series from Netflix will take a fresh look at her killing. Directed by Emma Cooper and Marcus Plowright, the three-part series will include archive footage of Dando’s work, which includes interviews from Barry George and Jill’s brotherNigel Dando.

So, what is the true story behind Netflix’s Who Killed Jill Dando? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who was Jill Dando?

Jill Dando was a popular British journalist and presenter who was a fixture on TV in the 1990s. She had been presenting on BBC TV since 1988, with some of her credits including BBC Breakfast Time, Breakfast News, BBC One O’Clock News, and the Six O’Clock News. At the time of her death she presented Crimewatch alongside Nick Ross.

On April 26, 1999 at the age of 37, Dando was killed in broad daylight by a single bullet on the doorstep of her Fulham home. She had been staying with her fiance Alan Farthing in Chiswick and was in the process of selling her place in Fulham when she returned to the property that morning.

Dando was shot in the head with a 9mm calibre semi-automatic pistol, she was discovered by her neighbour who alerted police. The journalist was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Who Killed Jill Dando? is the latest true crime documentary from Netflix (Photo: Netflix)

Who killed Jill Dando?

Despite one of the biggest homicide investigations in British history, the murder of Jill Dando remains unsolved.

Following the horrific murder, police launched a huge investigation which resulted in Barry George being convicted of the crime in July 2021. The main piece of evidence against George was a single particle of gunpowder that was found in the pocket of one of his coats. The particle matched those found at the crime scene, however years later doubt was later cast over this piece of evidence.

Reported by Crime and Investigation, speaking during the BBC documentary The Murder of Jill Dando, which aired for the 20th anniversary of her death, forensic scientist Angela Shaw explained: “1-100 people might pick up a particle unknowingly. A single particle a year later in a coat pocket could not link Barry George to the shooting.”

In 2008, seven years after being convicted of one of the UK’s most infamous killings, George was acquitted of Dando’s murder. He attempted to claim compensation for “wrongful imprisonment” after serving eight years in prison, however this was denied by the Ministry of Justice.

Barry George was acquitted of the murder of Jill Dando in 2008 (Photo: Cate Gillon/Getty Images)

Who is Barry George?

George was convicted of the murder of Jill Dando in 2001, however in 2008 after serving eight years in jail he was acquitted of the crime. He has participated in the Netflix documentary about Dando’s murder, in the trailer an interview shows him facing the camera stating: “It makes me angry that they’ve taken eight years of my life”.

What has Jill Dando’s brother said?

Ahead of the upcoming Netflix documentary, Dando’s brother, fellow journalist Nigel, has opened up about what he believes happened to his sister.

Reported by Sky News, upon hearing news of her death, Nigel said: “Within a couple of minutes, really, of hearing that Jill had died, half of my brain wanted to grieve for her loss and be close to my dad… He was in his eighties and not in the best of health. So, you had the family side of things.”

He continued: “But, you know, one of the leading TV celebrities in this country gunned down on her own doorstep. It’s going to... It’s a heck of a story. And you kind of knew what was going to come down the line.

“I was trying to prepare myself to deal with that, knowing that you had to deal with the media. But trying to protect my dad from any excesses of it.”

He explained his theory behind his sister’s murder was that she was “in the wrong place at the wrong time”. He said: “My theory before this happened and that’s been reinforced since by watching this documentary, is that Jill was just in the wrong place at the wrong time, and that somebody walking down the street, holding a gun for whatever reason, spotted her, either knowing her or not knowing who she was, and shot her dead.”

Was she assassinated?

Dando was killed by a single bullet to the temple, which has often been associated as the hallmark of a professional killing. Despite happening in broad daylight there was only one confirmed sighting of the killer, with her neighbour spotting a six-foot white male walking away from her home.

There have been many theories behind the killing, including her connection to presenting Crimewatch or Serbian hitman, as just weeks prior to her murder she had fronted a BBC appeal for aid for the Kosovo and Albanian refugees.

