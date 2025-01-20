Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

India Reynolds has been dumped from the 'Love Island: All Stars' villa.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 34-year-old beauty has exited the ITV show after clashing with her partner Scott Adams.

Reflecting on her early elimination, India said: "As soon as Tina came in, she said she liked Scott. So I thought, I’m either going to be single or I’m going to be leaving. I just had a feeling. The way he relayed it to me, I felt like he maybe liked her as well. So I kind of knew it was coming."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

India Reynolds had been the third favourite girl for the Love Island title | Getty Images

India - who appeared on the fifth series of 'Love Island' back in 2019 - admitted that she felt some relief to be leaving the villa.

The brunette beauty explained: "I don’t think I would have enjoyed [seeing Scott with Tina] at all.

"I kind of said bye, but we’d had such an awkward 24 hours ... so it wasn’t like we were really good and then I got dumped. It was almost like we were just starting to clear the air."

India maintains that Scott is a "nice guy". However, she acknowledged that their recent clash has driven a "wedge" between them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reality TV star shared: “Look, I think he’s a nice guy. I’ve known him for a long time, I don’t think he’s a bad person - but I think the last day in there really put a big wedge between us.”

India is still feeling frustrated by Scott's behaviour in the villa. She said: “If I’d have stayed in we probably would have got over it, but I wasn’t feeling that good about the situation.”