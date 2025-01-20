Who left Love Island: All Stars last night? India Reynolds is voted out

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

20th Jan 2025, 7:22am
India Reynolds has been dumped from the 'Love Island: All Stars' villa.

The 34-year-old beauty has exited the ITV show after clashing with her partner Scott Adams.

Reflecting on her early elimination, India said: "As soon as Tina came in, she said she liked Scott. So I thought, I’m either going to be single or I’m going to be leaving. I just had a feeling. The way he relayed it to me, I felt like he maybe liked her as well. So I kind of knew it was coming."

India Reynolds had been the third favourite girl for the Love Island titleIndia Reynolds had been the third favourite girl for the Love Island title
India Reynolds had been the third favourite girl for the Love Island title | Getty Images

India - who appeared on the fifth series of 'Love Island' back in 2019 - admitted that she felt some relief to be leaving the villa.

The brunette beauty explained: "I don’t think I would have enjoyed [seeing Scott with Tina] at all.

"I kind of said bye, but we’d had such an awkward 24 hours ... so it wasn’t like we were really good and then I got dumped. It was almost like we were just starting to clear the air."

India maintains that Scott is a "nice guy". However, she acknowledged that their recent clash has driven a "wedge" between them.

The reality TV star shared: “Look, I think he’s a nice guy. I’ve known him for a long time, I don’t think he’s a bad person - but I think the last day in there really put a big wedge between us.”

India is still feeling frustrated by Scott's behaviour in the villa. She said: “If I’d have stayed in we probably would have got over it, but I wasn’t feeling that good about the situation.”

