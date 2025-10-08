The latest baker to leave The Great British Bake Off tent has been revealed after nerves crumbled under pressure during Pastry Week.

On last night’s episode (October 7), the remaining bakers were tasked with taking on some of the trickiest challenges in the tent, as Pastry Week got underway. Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood were on the hunt for perfect bakes and the infamous ‘soggy bottoms’ which have plagued bakers during Pastry Week in previous years.

For the signature bake, the bakers were instructed to create a savoury pastry plait with a savoury filling. The tricky technical saw the bakers challenged to bake a perfect gala pie with piccalilli. The showstopper challenge saw the bakers given four hours to create a visually striking sculpted tart.

Who left The Great British Bake Off last night?

Nataliia became the sixth baker to leave the famous Bake Off tent last night, after she failed to impress during Pastry Week. The Ukrainian office worker, who moved to East Yorkshire four years ago just before war broke out, was told by Paul and Prue that the pastry on her signature bake was undercooked and she received the dreaded ‘soggy bottom’ verdict.

The ‘soggy bottom’ continued into the technical, where she placed 5th with her underwhelming gala pie. She failed to save herself with her showstopper, with Paul describing the pastry on the sculptural Swan tart as “overworked”.

Nataliia said: “I am proud of myself and I think my little girl will be proud and I hope I have made my country a bit proud of me.

“Oh my gosh, I think I am going to cry. I have met all these wonderful people, I love you guys, you are all so nice. Oh, I am going to cry again!”

She also added that the experience of working in the tent has taught her new things, saying: “I’ve learned to trust myself more — to bake with my heart, to adapt under pressure, and to share my culture with confidence. I’ve also learned that even when something goes wrong, you keep going. That mindset has stayed with me far beyond the tent.”

The 32-year-old added: “I put my heart and soul into everything I did during my time there. I suppose that’s the magic and challenge of Bake Off — one moment can lift you up, and the next can really test you.”

Who won Star Baker on The Great British Bake Off last night?

Jasmine earned her third Star Baker award of the series after impressing Paul and Prue with her efforts during Pastry Week. She was also crowned the winner in Bread Week and Back To School Week.

Jasmine continued to impress the judges with her tasty sausage roll in the signature bake, as well as topping the leaderboard in the technical challenge with her impressive gala pie. She continued her run of good form with a Showstopper tart that was labeled as “professional” by Paul and Prue.

Fans already think that her incredible track record on the series so far has put her far ahead in the race to be crown Bake Off 2025 champion. One viewer said on X (formerly Twitter): “Jasmine is surely going to win this whole thing she’s the one to beat.”

Another added: “At this point, Jasmine would have to give everyone food poisoning and burn down the tent in the final to not win this series.”