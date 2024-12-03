Who left the jungle tonight? Melvin is fourth star evicted in shocking elimination on I'm A Celeb
He bid farewell to the I'm A Celebrity 2024 jungle on Tuesday night, following N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos who was voted out on Monday.
The vote came down to Melvin and Maura Higgins, but when Melvin's name was announced, he reacted excitedly: "Yes! No, this is good!" He stood up, gave his campmates a thumbs up, and joked to Ant and Dec after crossing: "Was I the happiest to leave? Sorry, I smell."
Reflecting on his time in the jungle, the radio DJ told the hosts: "I was ready to go, but it's been a really wild experience. Ups and downs. The best thing about it has been the people." He added that his campmates always had his back, giving special mention to Oti Mabuse, calling her "my girl," and Barry McGuigan, whom he also shouted out.
Melvin admitted he faced challenges during his time in the jungle: "I did struggle on certain days," but said he adapted by helping with chores and embracing the experience. "It’s weird. I’m not a very outdoorsy guy, so it was difficult at first, but you kind of adapt."
He also said he learned something about himself while in the jungle: "I’ve got quite a caring nature. I just served everyone else before myself." He laughed about discovering he was a noisy sleeper: "I thought I didn’t snore,”! but Dec said, “you were the loudest!”
Melvin summed up his journey as a rollercoaster: "It’s been a really wild experience."
Viewers were left shocked by his eviction. One said on X: “Nooooooo Not MELVIN!” Another wrote: “HOW has Melvin gone out ?? Not watching ever again , heartbroken.” One commented: “Gutted, I like Melvin.”