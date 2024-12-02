A third celebrity was kicked out the jungle tonight | ITV

Tulisa Contostavlos was kicked out of I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! tonight after losing the public vote following a head to head with Oti Mabuse.

Boxer Barry McGuigan had survived last night’s eviction and his name was not in the bottom two tonight. Nine celebrities now remain.

In her interview with Ant and Dec after leaving, Tulisa said she was relieved because lift in the jungle was tough. She talked about her cooking exploits and said kangaroos sausages had been the tastiest meal.

Also, in tonight’s episode, former Love Island Maura Higgins sounded off to GK Barrie about how hard it could be living in the public eye. She said: “I’m just that little girl from the middle of Ireland surrounded by cows.”

She discussed her romance with Strictly’s Pete Wicks saying the media had put it to her that they were dating. She said she just wanted some space to date and the pair both agreed that dating in the public spotlight could spoil a relationship.

In tonight’s challenge Farmyard of Fear., Coronation Street star Alan Halsall used a plastic container around his neck to dump rotten eggs and fish guts into a wheelbarrow as part of the Bushtucker Trial. Coleen Rooney then has to transfer the stinking mess by hand from the wheelbarrow into a metal bath, with more weight in the bath earning more stars for the camp.

A misunderstanding between the two caused Alan to complain after his efforts go unnoticed by Coleen, who was focused on her task. Frustrated, Alan quips, "I said 'I'm coming at you!'" The light-hearted moment left hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly in stitches. And it wasn’t the only time Alan emptied his contraption before Coleen had managed to return with the wheelbarrow.

But the pair were very determined and managed to win all ten stars for camp. They then returned and managed to put on straight faces to convince the other celebrities that they had run out of time after winning just two stars.

Colleen was so convincing that Alan said she would soon be getting an acting role alongside him on Coronation Street. There was great excitement when the food arrived and the others discovered that the pair had actually won ten stars.

Bushtucker Trials are a key part of the show, where celebrities face tough challenges to win food for the camp. These tasks include eating unpleasant food or dealing with insects and reptiles, designed to test their limits.

Jane Moore was the first celebrity to be evicted on Friday. She was followed last night by Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough, just missing out to Barry in the public vote. Dean, who started as a fan favourite, faced backlash over his behaviour, including clashes with campmates and controversial moments such as attempting to take McFly star Danny Jones’ bed and refusing to leave his own for Reverend Richard Coles.

Jane asked her daughters if they had "disowned" her after she exited 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' but was reassured she had done herself proud. The 'Loose Women' panellist - who was nicknamed 'Jungle Jane' - was first to be booted out of camp first.

The 62-year-old journalist has revealed she asked daughters Ellie and Grace for reassurance she didn't' embarrass herself in camp. Appearing on 'Loose Women' today, she said: "When I came out of the camp, Ellie and Grace, my daughters, were waiting for me, and I just basically said, 'Am I still your mother, or have you disowned me?'"

And they said, 'No, you did brilliantly,' and that's all I needed to hear."Jane spent 15 days in camp alongside 11 other stars, including Coleen Rooney, 38, 'Coronation Street' star Alan Halsall, 42, and BBC Radio 1 presenter Melvin Odoom, 44, and she admitted it felt as though she "really lucked out" with her campmates.

She said: "I think I really lucked out this year because I got such a nice group of people, and there wasn't a single person in there that irritated me - which as you all know is very, very rare - and I'm missing them already.

"I'm in the hotel waiting for them to come out, and I'm having a lovely time with their friends and family."

Before her exit, she was criticised for calling former boxer Barry McMcGuigan and Danny Jones' decision to put her on washing-up duty "sexist" and "ageist" after they, as camp leaders, assigned her that role despite her telling the 38-year-old McFly star that she did not want to do it.

Jane said: "By the end of week one, I was completely physically and mentally exhausted, so when there was a change of leaders, I said to Danny can you make sure I don't do the washing up because actually, it's the most physically demanding job in camp. They didn't hear me say that, so they gave me the washing up."

With only a few days before the final this Sunday, Jane is rooting for Coleen - the wife of retired England footballer Wayne Rooney - to win.

She said: "I now call her Col. She's brilliant. She's very quiet, quite reserved, so I thought in the camp, I'll just quietly get to know her, let her come out of her shell a bit. She is such a grafter."