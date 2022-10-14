The She-Hulk finale featured the screen debut of another Marvel comics character, Hulk’s son Skaar

The season one finale of Disney Plus Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law introduced fans to Skaar, Hulk’s son from another planet. Skaar was introduced in the Marvel comics during the Planet Hulk storyline, making his first appearance in 2007. 15 years later, the character made an understated entrance into the MCU.

Bruce and Skaar in She-Hulk

Who is Skaar in She-Hulk?

Skaar is Hulk’s long-lost son from Sakaar - the planet where the Hulk and Thor’s took part in a series of gladiatorial bouts controlled by The Grandmaster in Thor: Ragnarok. In the Marvel comics, Hulk began a romance with another gladiator, Caeira the Oldstrong, and had a child with her. Caeira is killed and Hulk sets off on a quest for revenge, believing that his child was killed with her.

However, Skaar survived and grew up as an orphan in a hostile environment where he struggles to control his rage, just as his father did. Skaar becomes obsessed with his birthright, the Old Power.

What are Skaar’s powers?

Skaar inherited his abilities from his father’s gamma radiation induced super strength, and his mother’s Old Power heritage - in the comics the Old Power is a source of energy derived from a planet that can be wielded to massively increase one’s abilities. Skaar therefore has superhuman strength, stamina, and durability.

He can jump vast distances, is able to recover from serious injuries rapidly, and can lift an estimated 90 tons (about seven double decker buses). When Skaar is in touch with the Old Power, he gains the ability to make his skin harder than stone, and gains added strength from the ground. He is also able to levitate boulders and cause earthquakes.

What happens to Skaar in the She-Hulk finale?

In the series She-Hulk, Skaar is only introduced briefly in the series finale, and does not even have a line of dialogue. Hulk had been called back to Sakaar in an earlier episode in the series and presumably met his son during this return.

As is seen in Thor: Ragnarok, time works differently on Sakaar, which explains how Hulk’s son is clearly in his late teens at the very least (She-Hulk is set eight years after the events of Ragnarok). Hulk introduces his son at a family barbeque, and he is seen wearing a similar outfit to what Hulk wore when he fought for The Grandmaster.

Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk in the season finale

Who plays Skaar in She-Hulk?

Skaar is played by 19 year old American actor Wil Deusner - he has previously appeared in several other shows. Deusner’s first screen appearance was in the comedy short,The Mighty Magic Cape II. He has also had small roles in horror drama series Outcast and DC Comics series Stargirl.

Deusner’s first film role was in the 2020 drama Son of the South, where he played Skeeter - he is involved in five upcoming films including the horror movie Full Ride. He also directed his own short horror film Rem, worked as cinematographer on another short, and is director of photography on upcoming short drama Bearclaw.

Will Skaar return in another Hulk movie?

Skaar is likely to appear in a rumoured upcoming movie, World War Hulk - there has been speculation about this film since before She-Hulk was premiered, but it has been more credence in the finale.

In the last episode of the season, Jen speaks to her AI robot KEVIN in a fourth wall breaking moment where she criticises the show’s writing. Kevin explains that Bruce had to return in the finale to introduce a new character, to which Jen responds, ‘save it for the movie’.