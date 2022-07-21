BBC Three documentary Who Stole Tamara Ecclestone’s Diamonds? revisits the raid on the models home

British model Tamara Ecclestone and her husband Jay Rutland were the victims of a major crime when their property was burgled by three men in 2019.

The criminals made of with millions of pounds worth of valuables despite the extensive security measures in place at the property.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BBC Three documentary Who Stole Tamara Ecclestone’s Diamonds? follows the police investigation into the crime and hears from the victims.

Tamarra Ecclestone

Who is Tamara Ecclestone?

Tamara Ecclestone is a 38-year-old British model and socialite, and the daughter of former Formula One Chief Executive Bernie Ecclestone and model Slavica Radić.

She has modelled for Armani and Playboy and has starred in the reality shows Tamara Ecclestone: Billion $$$ Girl and Tamara’s World.

She has been involved in activism campaigns, posing nude for PETA in adverts opposing foie gras and the fur trade.

Tamara married Jay Eccleston in 2013 and the couple have two children, Sophia and Serena.

She has a net worth estimated to be more than £230 million - she reportedly spent £7 million on her wedding, though it did include performances by Elton John and Mariah Carey.

Who is Jay Rutland?

Jay Rutland is a 41-year-old businessman from Essex and former stockbroker.

He is the company director for Bgrate Business Developments and has an estimated net worth of £38 million.

In 2016 was accused of helping drug trafficker James Tarrant flee the country in 2016, but charges against him were dropped due to lack of evidence.

When was Tamara Ecclestone’s home burgled?

Tamara’s home, a lavish 57-room property on Kensington Palace Gardens, estimated to be worth £70million was burgled by three men on 13 December 2019.

Tamara, Jay, and their daughter were on holiday in Lapland at the time.

The thieves evaded the 24-hour security team and broke into Tamara’s jewellery room and Jay’s walk-in wardrobe.

Jay Rutland and Tamara Ecclestone were targeted by an Italian burglary gang. Credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

They made off with more than 400 items of jewellery estimated to be worth £24 million and the crime is thought to be the largest domestic burglary in British history.

All of the stolen jewellery was excluded from the couple’s insurance policy, and none of the items have so far been recovered.

What is Who Stole Tamara Ecclestone’s Diamonds? About?

The documentary follows the Met Police investigation into the burglary, which is then found to be connected to other raids of celebrity homes.

The properties of football manager Frank Lampard and Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the late Leicester City owner, were found to have been raided by the same gang of thieves.

The documentary features interviews with Tamara and Jay and includes access to the inner workings of the police investigation.

The investigation connects the burglary to an international crime organisation operating in Italy and Serbia.

So, who stole Tamara Ecclestone’s Diamonds?

Three of the international jewel thieves, Jugoslav Jovanovic, Alessandro Maltese and Alessandro Donati, admitted to the burglary of Tamara’s home.

They were also charged with the raid on Lampard and i Srivaddhanaprabha’s properties.

Jovanovic was jailed for nine years for conspiracy to burgle and a further two years for money laundering.

Donati and Maltese were jailed for eight years and nine months each for conspiracy to burgle.

However, the documentary reveals that Ljubomir Romanov, who has 19 aliases, believed to be the mastermind behind the crimes has not been brought to trial after Serbian authorities rejected a British request to extradite him.

When is the documentary on TV?

The one-hour documentary will air at 9pm on Thursday 21 July on BBC Three.