Jeremy Clarkson returns to host the quiz show on ITV

More hopefuls will be taking on the famously challenging Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? quiz in a bid to earn their fortune.

The hit ITV show will be on our screens again tonight (3 September).

Originally debuting in 1998, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? has remained a mainstay of British TV.

Chris Tarrant was the original host, presenting the show until 2014.

Jeremy Clarkson took over the hosting gig in 2018 and he will return for the latest season.

But have you ever fancied giving Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? a go?

Do you think you have the general knowledge skills required to make it all the way to the jackpot?

If you’ve ever been tempted to try and apply for the show, here’s all you need to know:

How can you apply to be on the show?

For those who think they have the knowledge to sit in the hot seat on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? you will need to apply through ITV.

Have you got the brainpower? Are you the Fastest Finger? Can you cope with the pressure? Will you make it to £1Million?

There is a form on ITV’s website which can be filled out for those wishing to apply.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? season 38

Who can apply to take part?

Applicants must be 18 years of age or over.

Are applications opened for the latest series?

ITV announced that it would be taking applications for the 38th season.

However the application window has since closed.

It shut at 11.59pm on 18 February 2022.

When will applications open again?

Applications for the 34th season of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? opened on 23 November 2021.

It was five days before the final episode of the previous season aired on 28 November.

Therefore it is worth keeping an eye on ITV’s website as the current series comes to an end.

How many people have won the grand prize?

Seven people have won the £1M prize since Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? started in 1998.

However only six of these wins have been legitimate.

Charles Ingram, a former Army major, was stripped of his winnings after he was found to have cheated.

The other winners are:

Judith Keppel - November 2000

David Edwards - April 2001

Robert Brydges - September 2001

Pat Gibson - April 2004

Ingram Wilcox - September 2006

Donald Fear - September 2020

Mr Fear is the only winner of the Jeremy Clarkson era and only one to win the prize with any of his lifelines remaining - he only used the 50/50.

What time is Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

The quiz show will be on ITV tonight (3 September).

It will start at 9.30pm and will last until 10.25pm.

What’s Chris Tarrant up to these days?

Chris Tarrant, who is now 75, is a continuity announcer for the Challenge channel.