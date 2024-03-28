Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lord Alan Sugar has fired the tenth and eleventh candidate on The Apprentice after the teams took part in the shopping channel task. After tonight's episode there are just eight candidates left all hoping to win Lord Sugar's £250,000 business investment.

Viewers watched as the candidates worked hard to sell products to the nation on live TV, but overenthusiastic selling and huge price drops left one team in the lurch due to a drop in sales.

Lord Sugar's aides Karren Brady and Tim Campbell followed Team Nexus and Team Supreme, observing who was pulling their weight and who wasn't - and then advised Lord Sugar on who he should fire. Here's everything you need to know about who got fired from The Apprentice tonight.

What happened on The Apprentice tonight?

Week nine saw the return of the TV shopping task, with the candidates having to sell products live to the nation, on a leading shopping channel. They were in charge of choosing which products to sell to viewers, whilst being directed by the gallery. Over enthusiastic presenters and dramatic price drops resulted in a lack of sales, with two candidates sent packing in the boardroom.

Who was fired on The Apprentice this week?

This week saw Lord Sugar show not one but two candidates the door, with Maura Rath and Raj Chohan sent packing after failing to impress in the shopping channel task.

Lord Sugar says in the boardroom: "This is a selling task, your selling skills Raj, although you say are good, were not good in this case, but the salesmanship was no good whatsoever."

He continued: "Maura, I’m sorry Maura but you turned people off, created complaints. I think the project manager should have pulled you when she watched you and saw you doing it. And for that reason, Raj, I’m sorry, but I think you are responsible for the failure of this task and therefore You’re Fired."

Lord Sugar then spoke to Flo, he said: "Flo, you’ve taken responsibility for the price drop and she say’s (gesturing towards Maura) its 50/50. Maybe me screaming and shouting and maybe you dropping the prices. I have to balance in my mind if its 50/50. Honestly, I don’t see it like that, I see it more 70/30. So, Maura it is with regret You’re Fired."

Speaking in the taxi after being fired Raj says: "I will take ownership of my mistakes and unfortunately Lord Sugar couldn’t see the investment potential in me, but it’s ok I carry on." Whilst Maura adds: "I was screaming, didn’t realise it, but you know what it’s just who I am. I have passion and no regrets."

How many contestants are left on The Apprentice?

There are just seven contestants left on The Apprentice, with Raj and Maura becoming the tenth and eleventh candidate to be fired on series 18. The other fired candidates so far are: Noor Bouziane, Oliver Medforth, Paul Bowen, Asif Munaf, Amina Khan, Jack Davies, Onyeka Nweze, Sam Saadet and Virdi Singh Mazaria.

When is The Apprentice next on TV?

The next episode of The Apprentice will air on BBC One on Thursday, April 4 at 9pm. It will be followed by You’re Fired at 10pm on BBC Two, which will feature an exclusive interview with the newly fired contestant. The episode is available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after it has aired on BBC One.