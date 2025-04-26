Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Coronation Street star has been crowned champion of Celebrity Big Brother 2025.

Jack P Shepherd, who played David Platt in Weatherfield, triumphed last night, with drag artist Danny Beard runner-up and Dance Moms alumna Jojo Siwa third.

As the 37-year-old was announced as the winner, he said: “Oh my god, thanks, come on, wow.”

Departing the house as runner-up, RuPaul’s Drag Race season four winner Danny Beard told Shepherd “well done, well done”.

Donna Preston, Chesney Hawkes and Chris Hughes were fourth, fifth and sixth.

This year’s series, airing on ITV1, has seen a couple of bust-ups, mainly involving Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke, who was booted from the house following instances of “inappropriate language” and “unacceptable behaviour”.

Applications for the next series of Big Brother are open. Hopefuls looking to embark on the “ultimate social experiment” can apply to be a part of the next series of Big Brother set to air in 2025. Celebrity Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live are available to watch on ITVX.