Who won Celebrity Big Brother last night? Jack P Shepherd, Danny Beard and Jojo Siwa in top three
Jack P Shepherd, who played David Platt in Weatherfield, triumphed last night, with drag artist Danny Beard runner-up and Dance Moms alumna Jojo Siwa third.
As the 37-year-old was announced as the winner, he said: “Oh my god, thanks, come on, wow.”
Departing the house as runner-up, RuPaul’s Drag Race season four winner Danny Beard told Shepherd “well done, well done”.
Donna Preston, Chesney Hawkes and Chris Hughes were fourth, fifth and sixth.
This year’s series, airing on ITV1, has seen a couple of bust-ups, mainly involving Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke, who was booted from the house following instances of “inappropriate language” and “unacceptable behaviour”.
