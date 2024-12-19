The winner of CBS’s competition series Survivor took home the $1 million grand prize.

The finale of Survivor Season 47 in the US. took place for the first time in two parts, the first part was broadcast on December 11 and the second part took place on December 18. There were six contestants in the finale episodes and these included Rachel Lamont, Teeny Chirichillo, Sam Phalen, Sue Smey, Andy Rueda and Genevieve Mushaluk.

During the episode which aired on December 11, Andy Rueda and Genevieve Mushaluk were voted out. The final three left were Sue Smey, Rachel Lamont and Sam Phalen.

When Sue, Rachel and Sam became the final three, In Touch Weekly reported that “The war” was put on pause as they enjoyed the final breakfast and discussed their journeys. Finally, it was time for each of the remaining contestants to answer the jury’s questions and defend their games.”

Sue also revealed her real age in the finale, everyone had thought she was in her 40s, when she pointed out she was actually 59 years old.

Who won Survivor Season 47?

The winner of Survivor Season 47 was Rachel Lamont and host Jeff Probst revealed jury members Andy Rueda, Caroline Vidmar, Gabe Ortis, Genevieve Mushaluk, Sierra Wright, Sol Yi and Teeny Chirichillo all voted for her. Rachel Lamont, not only won the coveted title of Sole Survivor but won the $1 million prize money. Rachel Lamont is a 24-year old graphic designer who comes from Southfield in Michigan.

Survivor host Jeff Probst revealed that Survivor Season 48 airs on February 26, 2025.

Jeff Probst is an Emmy Award-winning host who has been the host of Survivor in the US since 2000.