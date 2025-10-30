The Witcher season four hits screens today (October 30) but there one big change to the new installment.

Liam Hemsworth begins his tenure as legendary fantasy character Geralt of Rivia, following in the footsteps of Henry Cavill after his sudden departure from the Netflix series.

The fourth season of the show has just landed on the streaming service, giving fans the first glimpse at Hemsworth in the lead role.

But why did Henry Cavill leave the show? Here’s everything you need to know.

Why did Henry Cavill leave The Witcher?

Henry Cavill’s departure from The Witcher shocked fans who previously praised his performance as Geralt. The announcement was made in October 2022, with Cavill and Netflix confirming that he would be departing the show after the third season and would be replaced by The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth.

Fans began speculating the reason why Cavill had decided to walk away from the show. Some theorised issues behind the scenes were a factor, with reports that Cavill was unhappy about the direction his character was taking within the show.

Henry Cavill played Geralt during the first three seasons of The Witcher on Netflix | Netflix

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt-Hissrich revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that Cavill had attempted to become more involved in writing Geralt for the screen. She told the outlet: “A lot of the notes he was sending to me were about Geralt’s dialogue — could he, first of all, say more. Everybody came out of season one laughing and loving Geralt’s fuming. But Henry was saying that when you read the books you spend a lot of time in Geralt’s head. So how can we put that on the page?”

Cavill later told Philstar: “It’s important for me to have the character be three-dimensional. And it’s tricky to do... because there’s a certain vision and there’s a certain set storyline and plot. And so, it was about me trying to find Geralt’s place within that. All of my asks and requests were along the lines of just being faithful to the source material.”

While rumours persisted around a disagreement behind the scenes, Cavill took to Instagram shortly after announcing his departure, revealing that he was set to return as Superman, which may have the the other role he wanted to concentrate on.

Liam Hemsworth makes his debut as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher season four on Netflix. | Netflix

It came after he made a cameo role in the Black Adam post-credits scene as the legendary superhero, who he played throughout multiple films in the DC Extended Universe. These included Man Of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League.

However, his return was short-lived, after James Gunn initiated a reboot and refresh that saw a complete reset of the DCU, including dropping Cavill as Superman. David Corenswet instead took up the role for the 2025 reboot film Superman.

Cavill does have much to look forward to though, as he looks towards fronting the new Highlander reboot as well as a Warhammer 40k TV adaptation.