Why Planes Vanish: The Hunt for MH370 | BBC to air new special to mark ten years since MH370 went missing
A decade after Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 vanished on March 8, 2014, with 239 passengers and crew on board, BBC One is set to screen a brand new documentary that delves into the possibility of utilizing new radio technology to locate the missing aircraft with “Why Planes Vanish: The Hunt for MH370.”
On that fateful day, a Boeing 777 en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing disappeared from the radar without issuing any distress calls. It remained missing, but subsequent evidence suggested that Flight MH370 continued flying for an additional seven hours.
What prompted such a drastic deviation from its course? Was it due to a catastrophic technical malfunction or a hijacking? The answers to these pivotal questions might lie within the plane's elusive black box flight recorders, believed to be submerged more than three miles beneath the storm-laden Southern Indian Ocean.
The vanishing of Flight MH370 stands as one of aviation's most confounding enigmas. Despite a decade passing, many inquiries posed by the families of the passengers and crew remain unanswered.
As new insights surface regarding the potential whereabouts of MH370 via novel radio technology, never before employed in locating a missing plane, the documentary engages with scientists from the University of Liverpool, leading a groundbreaking study to validate the efficacy of this technology and its implications for locating the aircraft.
Featuring interviews with relatives of the missing, aviation experts, former Malaysia Airlines personnel and current and former pilots, the documentary sifts through other commercial aviation incidents in an attempt to unravel the truth behind MH370's fate.
When is “Why Planes Vanish: The Hunt for MH370” screening on TV?
The documentary “Why Planes Vanish: The Hunt for MH370” screens on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday March 7 2024 at 8pm, with the documentary available on BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast.
