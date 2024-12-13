Amy Dowden had been paired with JLS star JB Gill for this season of Strictly Come Dancing, but she had to pull out of the show after she injured her foot.

Could Amy Dowden be making a surprise return for the Strictly Come Dancing final? Well, according to her Instagram, it looks like she is suggesting that this might be the case. She said: "Back dancing in this magical ballroom."

After Amy Dowden was forced to pull out of Strictly Come Dancing, dancer Lauren Oakley took her place to partner with JB Gill. The JLS star is now competing in the Strictly Come Dancing final against Love Island star Tasha Ghouri, comedian Chris McCausland and Miranda actress Sarah Hadland.

When Amy Dowden left the show due to injuring her foot, she told Lorraine how upset she was and said: "I'm heartbroken. I'm doing my best not to cry. I know lots of people say it's just an entertainment show but I'm gutted that it's ended this way. I feel I've let JB down. And after those words 'You've got cancer...'"

Amy Dowden had been delighted to return to the show this year after she was declared cancer free and also said: "I really wanted to be dancing on that floor to show myself how far I've come in one year. When I got my diagnosis, that was the absolute goal of mine. I'm so proud that I did get there.

"I'm hoping to dance by the end of the series, next year I've got my tour. I've had a lot of setbacks in my life. I'm used to having to pick myself up."

According to the latest odds, blind comedian Christ McCausland is favourite to win this year’s show, he is paired with Dianne Buswell. For the final, the remaining dancers will each perform three dances; their favourite dance of the series, the judge’s pick and a show dance.

The Strictly Come Dancing final airs live on BBC One on Saturday, December 14 at 6pm.