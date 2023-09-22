The Continental has finally landed on exclusively on Prime Video, but will Keanu Reeves as John Wick be making an appearance in this prequel?

Director Chad Stahelski and screenwriter Derek Kolstad introduced audiences to an exclusive New York hotel called the Continental in the first outing of John Wick in 2014 starring Keanu Reeves in the title role.

Run by Winston Scott (Ian McShane), the exclusive establishment is a safe haven for hitmen like Wick and the one place in the city where trained assassins are forbidden from spilling blood.

This three-part prequel series steps back in time to the 1970s to chart the formative years of the younger Winston (Colin Woodell) as he confronts a deadly past.

Exorcising ghosts puts Winston on a collision course with Cormac (Mel Gibson), current manager of the Continental, and a rogues’ gallery of unsavoury figures who exert a vice-like grip on the criminal underworld.

A story drenched in blood, it unfolds in three weekly instalments.

Will Keanu Reeves' John Wick appear in The Continental?

Despite director Chad Stahelski telling Indiewire back in 2017 that, with Keanu as an executive producer, viewers "can expect to see him at some point in the series", a lot of water has gone under the bridge since then.

As The Continental is set 30 to 40 years before the events of John Wick it would make him a teenager in this part of the timeline, so, sadly, the star won't actually be making an appearance. However, Keanu is confirmed to appear in 2024's spin-off movie, Ballerina.

