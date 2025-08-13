Netflix has just released a first look at With Love, Meghan season two hours after the Sussexes signed their new deal with the streaming giant.

With Love, Meghan returns later this month following the first series, which aired in March 2025. The show follows the Duchess of Sussex at her family home in Montecito, California as she demonstrates crafting, cooking and baking activities alongside a bevy of celebrity friends and guest stars.

The new update on season two comes just after it was announced that Meghan and husband Harry signed a new deal with Netflix, replacing their $100m deal signed five years ago. The new deal has been described as being “watered-down” by some critics with the Sussexes signing on the dotted line for a “multi-year, first look deal” replacing the previous “exclusive” deal. As a result, Netflix will have no obligation to air the formerly royal couple’s content, but it will have first pick on anything produced.

However, that hasn’t stopped Netflix from committing to a new season of With Love, Meghan, which was filmed before the release of season one. When it launched alongside Meghan’s As Ever lifestyle brand (in which Netflix is a partner) earlier this year, it was savaged by some critics but hit the steaming giant’s Global Top 10 charts in 47 countries within a day of release.

Netflix has confirmed the return of With Love, Meghan later this month. | JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX

When is With Love, Meghan season 2 out?

Netflix has confirmed that season two of With Love, Meghan is just around the corner, airing on Tuesday, August 26.

Who will be guest starring in With Love, Meghan season 2?

Meghan’s A-list friends will be joining her once again for the lifestyle show, with some new faces set to make an appearance. Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen will feature alongside Queer Eye star Tan France, podcaster Jay Shetty and his wife, cookbook author Radhui Devlukia.

Other stars set to appear on the show include chefs Samin Nosrat, Clare Smyth, Christina Tosi, Jose Andres, and David Chang. Meghan’s close friends, pilates instructor Heather Dorak and make-up artist Daniel Martin will also feature.

Queer Eye's Tan France is among the guest stars on the second season of Netflix lifestyle show With Love, Meghan. | JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX

Is there a trailer for With Love, Meghan season 2?

Yes, Netflix released a new trailer giving fans a quick look at what to expect this season on With Love, Meghan. This included Meghan cooking, baking and creating crafts with her celebrity friends.

You can watch the trailer here: