The series will cover topics including endometriosis, the menopause, incontinence and hairloss

Women’s Health: Breaking the Taboos, is a new Channel 5 documentary hosted by Cherry Healey.

The series, will dive into all things healthcare, looking at topics including endometriosis, vaginal atrophy and the menopause.

Including testimonies and experiences from celebrities and everyday people, it hopes to shed a light on these often overlooked conditions.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Women’s Health: Breaking the Taboos.

The series will cover a variety of topics from endometriosis to the menopause and incontinence (Pic: Getty Images)

When is Women’s Health: Breaking the Taboos release date?

Women’s Health: Breaking the Taboos will launch on Channel 5 tonight (9 August) at 7pm.

Who is hosting Women’s Health: Breaking the Taboos?

Women’s Health: Breaking the Taboos will be hosted by Cherry Healey.

Speaking about her role in making the programme she said: “To be able to play a part in shining the light on some of women’s most hidden away health issues is a huge honour.”

Adding: “It is so important to me that we start to destigmatise women’s health issues as a society, and this series, which is the first female-focused health show of its kind, will hopefully set a great foundation for getting crucial conversations started.”

When will episodes air?

The first episode of Women’s Health: Breaking The Taboos will air tonight (9 August) on Channel 5 at 7pm.

The next three episodes will air this week at the same time.

Here is the episode schedule for Women’s Health: Breaking The Taboos:

Tuesday 9 August: episode one - Channel 5 at 7pm

Wednesday 10 August: episode two - Channel 5 at 7pm

Thursday 11 August: episode three - Channel 5 at 7pm

Friday 12 August: episode four - Channel 5 at 7pm

What are the topics covered?

Covering everything from endometriosis, to vaginal dryness and incontinence, the series will shine a light on often undiscussed healthcare topics.

Here is a list of the topics covered during on Women’s Health: Breaking The Taboos:

Tuesday 9 August - Endometriosis

Endometriosis is a chronic inflammatory condition where tissue similar but not the same as the endometrium is found growing in areas throughout the body - including the ovaries, bladder, bowel, diaphgram and even the lungs.

It causes debilitating pain, with symptoms including but not limited to: painful periods, painful bowel movements, painful urination and painful sex.

The disease impacts one in ten, and due to misinformation and lack of awareness currently has a 8.5 year delay to access a diagnosis in the UK.

Wednesday 10 August - Menopause

An estimated 13 million people in the UK are either perimenopausal or menopausal.

This is when your periods start to stop due to lower hormone levels.

Symptoms of the menopause and perimenopause can include: anxiety, mood swings, brain fog, hot flushes and irregular periods.

Thursday 11 August - Underdiscussed impacts of pregnancy

This episode will follow two women who are looking to treat damage caused to their bodies during pregnancy.

One of the conditions covered will be incontinence.

Friday 12 August - Hair loss and Reynauds

The final episode will look at hair loss and reynauds syndrome.

Raynaud’s is a condition that affects your blood circulation.