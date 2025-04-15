Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wrestlemania 41 is right around the corner - here’s how you can watch in the UK.

This year’s event will be hoping to one-up last year’s Shadows of the Immortals event, which broke WWE records and became the most successful Wrestlemania ever.

One thing that Wrestlemania 41 has on its side is a huge historical moment, as veteran star John Cena takes part in his final ever Wrestlemania before retiring at the end of 2025. As his career in the ring draws to a close, it won’t be a quiet 12 months for Cena, who recently shocked fans by turning heel on Cody Rhodes.

In what is sure to be an eventful Wrestlemania weekend, here’s how you can get involved and what to expect.

Wrestlemania 41 takes place this weekend | Getty Images

When is Wrestlemania 41?

Wrestlemania 41 takes place over Easter weekend. The event will take place on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20.

The live show will air live from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The stadium is the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

How to watch Wrestlemania 41 in the UK

The epic event will be aired live on Netflix, with subscribers able to watch the live show at no extra cost. The cards on each day will begin at 1am UK time.

Subscriptions for Netflix begin at £5.99 per month, with premium options also available. If you are watching Wrestlemania 41 in the US, it will be available only on Peacock.

WWE’s kick-off show will air before the main event. This will be screened on the WWE YouTube channel from 12am UK time.

Who is fighting at Wrestlemania 41?

Wrestlemania 41 is undoubtedly one of the biggest events in the WWE calendar with some huge headline matches scheduled to take place. Wrestling legend John Cena takes on Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship title on Sunday evening in his last-ever Wrestlemania appearance. CM Punk will also take on Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a triple threat match on Saturday evening.

The full list of matches include:

Night 1 (Saturday, April 19)

The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) vs The New Day (Kofi Kingdom and Zavier Woods) - Tag Team match for World Tag Team Championship Rey Mysterio vs El Grande Americano - Singles match Jade Cargill vs Naomi - Singles match LA Knight vs Jacob Fatu - Singles match for WWE US Championship Tiffany Stratton vs Charlotte Flair - Singles match for WWE Women’s Championship Gunther vs Jey Uso - Singles match for World Heavyweight Championship Roman Reigns vs CM Punk (with Paul Heyman) vs Seth Rollins - Triple threat match

Night 2 (Sunday, April 20)

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs Bayley and Lyra Valkyria - Tag team match for WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship AJ Styles vs Logan Paul - Singles match Bron Breakker vs Penta vs Finn Bálor vs Dominik Mysterio - Fatal four-way match for WWE Intercontinental Championship Damian Priest vs Drew McIntyre - Sin City Street Fight Iyo Sky vs Bianca Belair vs Rhea Ripley - Triple threat match for Woman’s World Championship Cody Rhodes vs John Cena - Singles match for Undisputed WWE Championship

Randy Orton and Kevin Owen had originally been scheduled to face off against each other, however Owens was forced to withdraw after requiring neck surgery.