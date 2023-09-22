The 10 best TV shows and movies to watch this weekend & next week, from Strictly to Who Killed Jill Dando?
With the weather declining and it getting colder, here’s what to watch on the TV over the weekend and next week
and live on Freeview channel 276
With the weather taking a turn for the worse over the last few days, and the temperature significantly dropping, it’s time to stay in more and watch some more TV, with some great shows to air over the next seven days.
There’s always a dry spell over the summer with not much to watch, but as we move further away from those month, this is when a whole host of shows are set to get underway, with some shows continuing.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The upcoming weekend (September 23, 24) sees some great TV, with BBC One show Strictly Come Dancing entering its second week with the celebrities set to dance for the first time this series.
From what to watch over the weekend, to what to watch next week after a long day we have got you covered. From Kingsman to the Rugby World Cup and from Pete Doherty: Who Killed My Son to RuPaul’s Drag Race, here’s what to watch.
What to watch this weekend
Strictly Come Dancing - BBC One - 6:15pm (Saturday)
Kingsman: The Secret Service - Channel 4 - 9:35pm
Murder on the Orient Express - Channel 4 - 9pm (Sunday)
Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel - BBC One - 8:35pm (Saturday)
Rugby World Cup, ITV1, England V Chile-4pm (Saturday), South Africa v Ireland-7pm (Saturday)
(Sunday) Scotland v Tonga-ITV1- 4pm, Walesv Australia- 7.15pm
What to watch this week
Pete Doherty: Who Killed My Son - C4 (September 25)
Never Mind the Buzzcocks - Sky Max (September 27)
The Great British Bake Off - Channel 4 (September 26)
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK - BBC Three (September 28)
Who Killed Jill Dando? - Netflix (September 26)