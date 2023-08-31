Telling news your way
Will Millar
By Will Millar
3 minutes ago

The 1975 have announced a brand new UK tour beginning February 2024. The band’s previous ‘At Their Very Best’ tour took in arenas across USA, Canada, UK & Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia across the last nine months with an impressive 500k+ tickets sold. 

Over the last decade, The 1975 have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with due to their distinctive aesthetic, passionate fanbase and unique sonic approach. Released last October, the band’s fifth studio album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ was met with lavish praise from fans and critics alike.

Here’s everything fans of The 1975 need to know about the 2024 UK tour and how to buy tickets

How to get tickets for The 1975 ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ UK tour

Access to presale tickets for The 1975’s 2024 UK tour will begin on Wednesday 6th September at 10am via the Ticketmaster website. Fans can purchase general sale tickets via Ticketmaster on Friday 8th September at 10am.

The 1975 full UK tour dates

February 2024

9 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

12 - London, UK - The O2

13 - London, UK - The O2

18 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

21 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

