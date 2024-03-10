Arthur Miller's The Crucible performed at The Crucible theatre in Sheffield

This brand new Sheffield production of The Crucible delves into a seemingly simple tale of wrong and right with nuances that are hard to accomplish on stage. The storytelling is so powerful and the acting so convincing, the misery and immorality of Salem creeps under your skin and into your soul in a way that doesn't always feel comfortable.

'I don't like it,' I declared as the lights went up for the interval, 'but it is impossibly good.'

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The haunting truth that Arthur Miller's masterpiece is rooted in fact makes it all the more disturbing. The audience is bewitched by performances which are so gripping you hardly dare blink, let alone breath too loudly. It is directed in a way that pulls you in and leaves you feeling as exposed in parts as the most vulnerable of the characters on stage.

Opening night was followed by the announcement that this will be the final season at Sheffield Theatres' for artistic director Robert Hastie. His influence has created ripples which have put shows from the Steel City most firmly on the national and international map. If he wanted to prove a point and go out on a high, this theatrical perfection was certainly the way to do it.

Arthur Miller's The Crucible performed at The Crucible theatre in Sheffield

Who wouldn't want to witness The Crucible performed at The Crucible? Two enduring theatrical institutions welded together by the imposing name sign hanging above both the entrance of the iconic building and the focal point of the stage.