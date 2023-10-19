No one was eliminated from the most recent episode of The Great British Bake Off, with Tasha, one of the favourites, falling ill - will she be back?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of the most anticipated weeks in The Great British Bake Off arrived last night, chocolate week. Fans were left waiting an extra day for the episode, due to Channel 4’s coverage of England and Italy on Tuesday evening.

Luckily for the contestants, an illness to Tasha, who has won Star Baker for the past two weeks meant she was absent for the show giving at least one baker a reprieve for the next week. She will be back next episode.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The episode kicked off with the classic Signature challenge, as judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood tasked the remaining bakers with producing their own variant of a chocolate torte, which should be a baker’s bread and butter.

It was Rowan that reigned supreme in the signature challenge, with Paul telling him his mocha torte was "beautiful". However, Prue labelled Cirsty’s almond, chocolate and cherry torte as flavourless.

The cast of the 2023 Great British Bake Off. Image: Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Channel 4/PA Wire

Dan, who was one of those at risk last episode after a disastrous bread week, was looking to bounce back this week. And, he did just that, coming first in the technical with Prue noting that his cheesecakes were the only "perfect" ones.