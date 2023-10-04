12 became 11 and then 11 became 10 as another person left The Great British Bake Off - everything that happened on week 2

Last night (Tuesday, October 3), saw another person leave Bake Off as the show, which looks to unveil Britain’s best amateur baker, gets harder. Week one saw Amos leave, and Dan was crowned star baker.

The Bake Off hopefuls faced an illusion biscuit display challenge for this week’s showstopper. And, as mentioned, one person had to leave the tent for good, departing from the popular Channel 4 show.

Tasha was crowned this week’s star baker after a tricky technical, while Keith sadly landed in the bottom. "I’ve had the most fantastic time," he said. "I don’t know how many hours I’m going to spend going on about this."

The showstopper followed an equally troubling technical challenge as the 11 amateur bakers battled it out to make a perfectly baked custard cream. Keith ranked rock behind, behind Saku and Christy, whilst Abbi scooped top spot.

Keith would’ve been a shock to many, with the 60-year-old, who learned to bake with his mum as a child and "loves the challenge of taking on more complex bakes", was the fourth favourite to win behind Josh, Abbi and Saku.

His departure comes a week after Amos’ departure, which left viewers stunned. The 43-year-old deli manager from North London, left the show after his Show Stopper flopped, but received high praise earlier in the show.

