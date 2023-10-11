The Great British Bake Off 2023: Who left Bake Off last night? All you need to know about biscuit week
Another baker’s Bake Off journey ended last night (Tuesday, October 10) as a new favourite emerges during a mixed bag in biscuit week
The Great British Bake Off had to unfortunately say goodbye to another contestant. It was unfortunately Yorkshire-born Abbi who bowed out. A lover of the great outdoors, she foraged for seasonal ingredients.
It was the end of her Bake Off journey, but bread week also saw a new favourite emerge as Tasha was named the Star Baker for a second week in a row, whose Medusa bread was labelled as ‘stunning’. It could be a wake up call for Tasha, who may realise her talent. The Star Baker for the second week in a row said: "I go into things with quite low expectations of myself and I think I need to stop doing that."
Biscuit week presented many challenges. Paul called Rowan’s curry flavoured plaited tree "hideous" and Dan presented the judges with some underbaked bread after he ran out of time.
Leaving the tent this week was Abbi. "I knew it was coming, you know what, I’m really proud of myself," they said.
"I never thought I’d be able to do this, it’s given me such a massive confidence boost and I’ve met such amazing people and I’m going to remember it every day for the rest of my life," they added.