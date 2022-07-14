The show, which takes place in Harrogate, has been running for over 100 years

Almost 140,000 visitors are expected to attend the Great Yorkshire Show over four days this week.

The show, which has been held for over 100 years, celebrates all that is great about agriculture , food , farming and the countryside.

So, what exactly is the Great Yorkshire Show, what can visitors to this year’s event expect to see, can you still get tickets and is there a live stream of the event?

Here’s everything you need to know.

A show jumping contest at the Great Yorkshire Show, an annual event which brings together agricultural displays, livestock events, farming demonstrations, food, dairy and produce stands as well as equestrian events.

What is the Great Yorkshire Show?

The Great Yorkshire Show (GYS) is an agricultural show which takes place annually in Yorkshire, as the name suggests.

2022 marks the 163rd Great Yorkshire Show.

The show celebrates agriculture, food, farming and countryside, with traditional competitions such as showjumping and sheep dog trials.

What is happening at the Great Yorkshire Show 2022?

This year’s event features a brand new GYS Stage, hosted by freelance journalist and former ITV Calendar host Christine Talbot, which will feature a different farming celebrity on each day.

The celebrities who will appear include TV presenter MBE Matt Baker, who will appear on Thursday 14 July, and English shepherdess Amanda Owen, who will appear on Friday 15 July, and Peter Wright of The Yorkshire Vet, who will appear on every day.

Visitors can also expect to see some of the finest animals in the country competing in the competitions, including cattle, horses, sheep and pigs.

What dates is the Great Yorkshire Show taking place on?

The show always takes place from the second Tuesday of July until the following Thursday or Friday.

This year, the show began on Tuesday 12 July and will finish on Friday 15 July.

Where is the Great Yorkshire Show?

The GYS takes place at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

What are the opening times for the Great Yorkshire Show?

The gates to the show will be opened from 8am to 6pm each day.

Is there a Great Yorkshire Show map?

Yes, there is a map which shows the full showground.

It is the first time a full digital map has been available for the event, which can be accessed via a free app.

The app will help visitors to navigate their way round the show with ease, with key areas highlighted such as drinking water refill points, toilets, catering outlets and trade stands.

The app is available for both iOS & Android devices and is available to download now .

Can you still get tickets to the Great Yorkshire Show?

Unfortunately, advance tickets to the 2022 GYS are now sold out and tickets are not available to buy on the gate.

This means that you can only attend the last two days of the event if you bought tickets in advance.

Is there a live stream of the Great Yorkshire Show?

If you haven’t managed to secure a ticket to the 2022 GYS then don’t worry, you can still watch parts of the show from the comfort of your own home.

You can watch a live feed from the Main Ring each day, on the official Great Yorkshire Show Youtube channel .

You can watch the live stream from today’s event below:

What are the results from the Great Yorkshire Show so far?

The results for this year’s show are available online and are updated throughout the event.

You can view all of the results on the official Great Yorkshire Show website .

Can you watch the Great Yorkshire Show on TV?

Yes, you can watch highlights from the GYS on television.

The show, called Today at the Great Yorkshire Show, will be on Wednesday 13 July and Thursday 14 July from 8pm to 9pm on Channel 5.

There will also be a 95 minute highlights package broadcast on Sunday 17 July from 4.05pm to 5.40pm, also on Channel 5.

Each of these shows will be available to watch on Channel 5 catch up service My5 shortly after broadcast.