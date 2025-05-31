The Lumineers review: ‘A powerfully intimate performance’

The Lumineers . | Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Fo

Early in The Lumineers’ set at AO Arena on Sunday evening, frontman Wesley Schultz declared, “This is going to be a good night,” and he wasn’t wrong, as the two-piece treated Manchester to a powerfully intimate performance.

Launching into the anthemic ‘Same Old Song’ to open, Schultz’s powerful vocals shine out against a backdrop of exquisite drumming from bandmate and fellow Lumineers founder Jeremiah Fraites – a track that provided a shot of adrenaline ahead of a beefy set of 30 songs.

The intimacy of the band’s set and the connection with the crowd was a particular highlight with the frequent use of an extended catwalk. An acoustic-driven rendition of ‘Flowers In Your Hair’ accompanied by Fraites on a kick drum and tambourine sparks the first of many singalongs before the reverb-soaked ‘Angela’ complemented by a lush piano line leaves the audience in collective awe. Whilst a rendition of ‘BRIGHTSIDE’ saw Schultz climb through the crowd and perform the track amongst the fans in a singalong that was euphoric.

The Lumineers’ performance was given extra weight by their terrific backing band. Violinist Lauren Jacobson, the “barefoot wanderer” pianist Stelth Ulvang, bassist Byron Isaacs and guitarist Brandon Miller, who all performed a verse in ‘Big Parade’.

However, the magic of seeing Schultz and Fraites perform as a duo can’t be understated. Prior to a rendition of the heartfelt ‘You’re All I Got’, Schultz struck a candid tone as he reflected on the band’s 20th anniversary and explained how it’s okay to admit you need someone’s help to make something better.

A stripped-back performance of ‘Donna’ with Fraites on piano was a major highlight, as were renditions of ‘Automatic’, which was dedicated to a family in attendance who had sadly lost their daughter recently, and Oasis’ cult classic ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’, which included a blissful piano solo from Fraites and the reverb-soaked guitar part from Schultz in a moment that got the 20,000+ in attendance singing in unison.

As the night came to a close, the band finished with a performance of ‘Cleopatra’ that erupted into a raucous jam with duelling solos and big choruses and a rendition of the fan-favourite ‘Stubborn Love’ to end the night in red-hot fashion.

In addition to The Lumineers, Michael Marcagi certainly earned himself some new fans with a riveting opening set. With his brand of Americana music, Marcagi’s acoustic-driven sound is delivered with a touch of reverb, the sheer power in his radiant voice is effortless, and the energy he brings to his live performances is certainly a highlight, as was his spin on Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Deja Vu’. The anthemic ‘Good Enough’ is particularly atmospheric in a live setting. Whilst the heartfelt ‘Midwest Kid’ provides the perfect opportunity for Marcagi’s soaring vocals to shine with the sound of light instruments filling the background.