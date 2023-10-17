The Masked Singer: ITV show fronted by Joel Dommett set for first Christmas special
To create serious competition for the BBC over the festive season, the ITV has commissioned a Christmas special for The Masked Singer
ITV show ‘The Masked Singer’ is set to have its first Christmas special this year, according to reports. The show sees famous faces put on elaborate costumes and a star-studded panel try and guess who they are.
The decision to give The Masked Singer a Christmas special was reportedly made to battle BBC for viewers over the festive period, as shows on their channel such as Strictly Come Dancing prove popular.
The BBC currently dominates festive viewing, with shows such as EastEnders airing explosive episodes on the day, as well as Call the Midwife and more, all of which draw a huge number of viewers.
ITV bosses are reportedly hopeful that the show is very popular when it airs on December 25. The insider added: "Of course the hope is that The Masked Singer’s Christmas special could really establish itself as must-watch TV on the big day."
A source told The Sun newspaper’s TVBiz column: "If you think the regular ‘Masked Singer’ is high octane then this takes proceedings to a whole new level.
"The characters were all brilliantly Christmassy and the party atmosphere was off the scale. Bosses want this to be a full scale celebration of all the fun, frivolity and laughs of Christmas as the family gather around the TV to join in."