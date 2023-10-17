Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
77-year-old woman dies after fatal bus crash in Manchester city centre
Woman injured after being mauled by own dog in latest XL bully attack
Labour promises to end England's badger cull if elected
Tory MP Peter Bone loses whip over bullying and sexual misconduct
Greta Thunberg detained by police at London oil summit protest
Barclays users frustrated after app down

The Masked Singer: ITV show fronted by Joel Dommett set for first Christmas special

To create serious competition for the BBC over the festive season, the ITV has commissioned a Christmas special for The Masked Singer

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
1 minute ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

ITV show ‘The Masked Singer’ is set to have its first Christmas special this year, according to reports. The show sees famous faces put on elaborate costumes and a star-studded panel try and guess who they are.

The decision to give The Masked Singer a Christmas special was reportedly made to battle BBC for viewers over the festive period, as shows on their channel such as Strictly Come Dancing prove popular.

The BBC currently dominates festive viewing, with shows such as EastEnders airing explosive episodes on the day, as well as Call the Midwife and more, all of which draw a huge number of viewers.

Most Popular

ITV bosses are reportedly hopeful that the show is very popular when it airs on December 25. The insider added: "Of course the hope is that The Masked Singer’s Christmas special could really establish itself as must-watch TV on the big day."

Joel Dommett is an actor, author, comedian, and television presenter who grew up just outside of Bristol. He attended Castle School, in Thornbury. He's the current host of The Masked Singer UK and is also known for his television roles in Live in Chelsea, Impractical Jokers UK and I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!Joel Dommett is an actor, author, comedian, and television presenter who grew up just outside of Bristol. He attended Castle School, in Thornbury. He's the current host of The Masked Singer UK and is also known for his television roles in Live in Chelsea, Impractical Jokers UK and I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!
Joel Dommett is an actor, author, comedian, and television presenter who grew up just outside of Bristol. He attended Castle School, in Thornbury. He's the current host of The Masked Singer UK and is also known for his television roles in Live in Chelsea, Impractical Jokers UK and I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

A source told The Sun newspaper’s TVBiz column: "If you think the regular ‘Masked Singer’ is high octane then this takes proceedings to a whole new level.

"The characters were all brilliantly Christmassy and the party atmosphere was off the scale. Bosses want this to be a full scale celebration of all the fun, frivolity and laughs of Christmas as the family gather around the TV to join in."

Related topics:ITVBBC