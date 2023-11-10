The National has confirmed huge UK tour dates for 2024 with tickets on sale next week

The National announce UK tour including London, Manchester & Edinburgh - ticket information

The National are hitting the road in 2024 for a huge UK and European tour. The Ohio band will be joined by an array of special guests including This Is The Kit and Unknown Mortal Orchestra.

The National will be touring their tenth album ‘Laugh Track', which was released in September 2023. It was an unexpected surprise for fans who were already sinking their teeth into April album, ‘First Two Pages Of Frankenstein‘.

Here's everything you need to know about The National's 2024 UK tour including how to buy tickets and a full list of tour dates.

How to get tickets for The National's 2024 UK tour

There will be presale for The National's London and Edinburgh show, starting on Tuesday November 14 via the Ticketmaster website. General sale will then go live for all show's from 10am on Friday November 17 via the Ticketmaster website.

The National full 2024 UK tour date

July

2: Cornwall, UK – Eden Sessions’ Eden Project (with This Is The Kit) 3: Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Castle (with Unknown Mortal Orchestra) 4: Manchester, UK – Castlefield Bowl (with This Is The Kit) 5 : London, UK – Crystal Palace Park (with This Is The Kit, Unknown Mortal Orchestra & Kevin Morby) 11: Edinburgh, UK – Edinburgh Castle (with Bess Atwell)