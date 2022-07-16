The tour will be a tribute to former band member, Keith Flint, who died in 2019

The Prodigy is touring this July, with a run of live dates in England to coincide with the 25th anniversary of their iconic album, The Fat Of The Land.

But what are the tour dates and times - and are tickets still available?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tour will be a tribute to former band member, Keith Flint, who died in 2019 (Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Here’s what you need to know.

What are The Prodigy tour dates?

Writing on social media back in March, the group said: “We can’t wait to get back onstage to play our tunes for the people again. The 25th anniversary of ‘Fat Of The Land’ felt like the right time for us to step up.”

The group will play gigs in Sheffield, Liverpool, Leeds, Birmingham, Newcastle and Manchester before a three-night run in Brixton, London.

This the full list of tour dates:

July

8 – O2 Academy, Sheffield - 7pm

9 – O2 Academy, Sheffield - 7pm

14 – Mountford Hall, Liverpool - 7pm

15 – O2 Academy, Leeds - 7pm

16 – O2 Academy, Birmingham - 7pm

18 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle - 7pm

19 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester - 7pm

21 – London O2 Academy, Brixton - 7pm

22 – London O2 Academy, Brixton - 7pm

23 – London O2 Academy, Brixton - 7pm

The group has already played gigs in Sheffield, Liverpool and Leeds, but will continue with their tour in Birmingham on Saturday (16 July).

According to Ticketmaster , there’s low ticket availability for the Birmingham, Newcastle and the first two of the three Brixton dates, with limited availability for the Manchester gig and final Brixton date.

Ticket prices range from £51.90 to £67.65.

Who is the support act?

There’s not currently a support act on The Prodigy tour.

What is the setlist?

A setlist hasn’t been announced for the Birmingham gig, but according to Setlist.fm, this has been the setlist on the tour so far:

Breathe Omen Wild Frontier Light Up the Sky Climbatize Everybody in the Place Voodoo People Firestarter (Instrumental remix with Keith Flint laser outline) Roadblox Their Law No Good (Start the Dance) Poison Get Your Fight On Need Some1 Smack My Bitch Up

Encore: