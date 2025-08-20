Tom Grennan album review: 'Grennan’s most sonically adventurous album'

Tom Grennan will head on tour across the UK next month as part of his Everywhere I Went, Led Me To Where I Didn’t Want to Be’ tour.

After topping the charts with ‘What Ifs & Maybes’ and ‘Evening Road’, Tom Grennan could be set to secure a third consecutive number one record with ‘Everywhere I Went, Led Me To Where I Didn’t Want to Be’, and it might just be Grennan’s most sonically adventurous album to date.

Embracing a state-of-the-art dance-pop sound, the production is as polished as you can imagine, with Grennan linking up with renowned songwriter Justin Tranter, who has worked with the likes of Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and Måneskin and served as one of the composers behind Chappell Roan’s megahit ‘Good Luck, Babe!’.

However, the biggest thing that stood out was the self-belief and confidence in the lyrical content, particularly on the opener ‘Full Attention’, which combines a lively piano-heavy arrangement with Grennan’s signature vocals. The lyric “for the first time I feel alive. “A real connection and nothing’s gonna change my mind” feels particularly telling as he channels an almost Robbie Williams-esque sound and sends a statement about self-belief and confidence. It certainly commands your full attention and is certainly dance-inducing.

‘Cool With That’ incorporates a horn section that complements the vocals perfectly; the high-energy ‘Shadowboxing’ explores Grennan battling and overcoming his personal demons against a backdrop of syncopated rhythms, a prominent bass line, and a driving synthesiser to create an incredibly strong track that combines polished pop with electronic elements.

Already an arena-headlining act following the release of the aforementioned ‘What Ifs & Maybes’, the new material is tailor-made to become arena anthems next month when Grennan embarks on his biggest arena tour to date, particularly ‘Somewhere Only We Go’, which will undoubtedly contend for the biggest singalong on any given night.

Exploring themes of nostalgia and reflecting on the inevitability of changes and how relationships come and go, Grennan’s falsettos mesh excellently with upbeat keys, bright, clean guitars and a synth part that helps create a rich, textured soundscape. The tone, delivery and mood are positive, hinting that change is indeed a challenge that should be embraced rather than mourned.

On his record Grennan proudly wore his influences on his sleeve, particularly noticeable on the emotionally resonant ‘Boys Don’t Cry’, which felt influenced by the Tears for Fears classic ‘Everybody Wants To Rule The World’, and the lyric "I don’t know why I’ve been hiding my feelings, and I don’t know why I’ve been saving my tears" is particularly telling, echoing the need for men to be more open about their emotions rather than repressing them. While both ‘Certified’ and ‘Celebrate’ draw on heavy influences from Bruno Mars’ style of funk, with the latter being super uptempo, rich in harmonic content, and bright with guitars, a thick bass line and funky drumming.

However, the album doesn’t consist entirely of uptempo tracks, with ‘Drama Queen’ leaning heavily into power balladry and arguably being the biggest highlight from the record. While the beautifully crafted ‘I Won’t Miss A Thing’ is a piano-driven composition that explores a relationship on life support, with Grennan’s vocals adding to the emotional weight of the track.