Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“Stereophonic” and “Hell’s Kitchen” were the runaway leaders at the 2024 Tony Awards nominations held overnight, while there is a substantial wealth of Hollywood talent in contention at this year’s event, to be held June 16 2024.

“Hell’s Kitchen,” inspired by the life of Grammy-award winner Alicia Keys and her formative years growing up in New York, is up for 12 awards including Best New Musical and Best Actress in a Musical for Maleah Joi Moon. In contrast “Stereophonic,” a play that follows a fictional 1970s rock band on the cusp of superstardom as they struggle through recording their new album, earned 10 awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Stereophonic” also sees former Arcade Fire member Will Butler pick up a Tony nomination for Best Original Score. At the same time, there is a strong British contingent among this year’s nominees, including a first-time nomination of “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe for his work on “Merrily We Roll Along,” and Eddie Redmayne for his performance in the revival of “Cabaret.”

Is anyone up for an EGOT at the Tony Awards 2024?

No one from this year’s list of nominees will complete an EGOT this time around, but the path could be set once again for Leslie Odom Jr. He’s already earned a Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for “Hamilton” in 2016 and a Grammy for the “Hamilton” cast album. He also won an Emmy for “Hamilton” in 2021. If he wins an Oscar in the future, he will achieve EGOT status

Full list of nominees for the 2024 Tony Awards

Best New Play

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Mary Jane

Mother Play

Prayer for the French Republic

Stereophonic

Best New Musical

Hell’s Kitchen

Illinoise

The Outsiders

Suffs

Water for Elephants

Best Play Revival

Appropriate

An Enemy of the People

Purlie Victorious

Best Musical Revival

Cabaret

Gutenberg! The Musical!

Merrily We Roll Along

The Who’s Tommy

Best Book of a Musical

Bekah Brunstetter, “The Notebook”

Kristoffer Diaz, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Rick Elice, “Water for Elephants”

Adam Rapp and Justin Levine, “The Outsiders”

Shaina Taub, “Suffs”

Best Leading Actor in a Play

Leslie Odom Jr. is one Oscar win away from becoming the latest member of the EGOT club: those who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony (Credit: Getty)

William Jackson Harper, “Uncle Vanya”

Leslie Odom Jr., “Purlie Victorious”

Liev Schreiber, “Doubt”

Jeremy Strong, “An Enemy of the People”

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Patriots”

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Betsy Aidem, “Prayer for the French Republic”

Jessica Lange, “Mother Play”

Rachel McAdams, “Mary Jane”

Sarah Paulson, “Appropriate”

Amy Ryan, “Doubt”

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Brody Grant, “The Outsiders”

Jonathan Groff, “Merrily We Roll Along”

Dorian Harewood, “The Notebook”

Brian d’Arcy James, “Days of Wine and Roses”

Eddie Redmayne, “Cabaret”

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Eden Espinosa, “Lempicka”

Maleah Joi Moon, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Maryann Plunkett, “The Notebook”

Kelli O’Hara, “Days of Wine and Roses”

Gayle Rankin, “Cabaret”

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Will Brill, “Stereophonic”

Eli Gelb, “Stereophonic”

Jim Parsons, “Mother Play”

Tom Pecinka, “Stereophonic”

Corey Stoll, “Appropriate”

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Roger Bart, “Back to the Future”

Joshua Boone, “The Outsiders”

Brandon Victor Dixon, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Sky Lakota-Lynch, “The Outsiders”

Daniel Radcliffe, “Merrily We Roll Along”

Steven Skybell, “Cabaret”

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, “Doubt”

Juliana Canfield, “Stereophonic”

Celia Keenan-Bolger, “Mother Play”

Sarah Pidgeon, “Stereophonic”

Kara Young, “Purlie Victorious”

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Amber Iman, “Lempicka”

Nikki M. James, “Suffs”

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, “Spamalot”

Kecia Lewis, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Lindsay Mendez, “Merrily We Roll Along”

Bebe Neuwirth, “Cabaret”

Best Direction of a Play

Daniel Aukin, “Stereophonic”

Anne Kauffman, “Mary Jane”

Kenny Leon, “Purlie Victorious”

Lila Neugebauer, “Appropriate”

Whitney White, “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”

Best Direction of a Musical

Maria Friedman, “Merrily We Roll Along”

Michael Greif, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Leigh Silverman, “Suffs”

Jessica Stone, “Water for Elephants”

Danya Taymor, “The Outsiders”

Best Scenic Design of a Play

dots, “An Enemy of the People”

dots, “Appropriate”

Derek McLane, “Purlie Victorious”

David Zinn, “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”

David Zinn, “Stereophonic”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, “The Outsiders”

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, “Back to the Future”

Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, “Lempicka”

Takeshi Kata, “Water for Elephants”

David Korins, “Here Lies Love”

Tom Scutt, “Cabaret”

Best Costume Design of a Play

Dede Ayite, “Appropriate”

Dede Ayite, “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”

Enver Chakartash, “Stereophonic”

Emilio Sosa, “Purlie Victorious”

David Zinn, “An Enemy of the People”

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Dede Ayite, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Linda Cho, “The Great Gatsby”

David Israel Reynoso, “Water for Elephants”

Tom Scutt, “Cabaret”

Paul Tazewell, “Suffs”

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Isabella Byrd, “Enemy of the People”

Amith Chandrashaker, “Prayer for the French Republic”

Jiyoun Chang, “Stereophonic”

Jane Cox, “Appropriate”

Natasha Katz, “Grey House”

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Brandon Stirling Baker, “Illinoise”

Isabella Byrd, “Cabaret”

Natasha Katz, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Bradley King and David Bengali, “Water for Elephants”

Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, “The Outsiders”

Best Sound Design of a Play

Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”

Leah Gelpe, “Mary Jane”

Tom Gibbons, “Grey House”

Bray Poor and Will Pickens, “Appropriate”

Ryan Rumery, “Stereophonic”

Best Sound Design of a Musical

M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, “Here Lies Love”

Kai Harada, “Merrily We Roll Along”

Nick Lidster, “Cabaret”

Gareth Owen, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Cody Spencer, “The Outsiders”

Best Original Score

Will Butler, “Stereophonic”

Adam Guettel, “Days of Wine and Roses”

Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine, “The Outsiders”

David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, “Here Lies Love”

Shaina Taub, “Suffs”

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Shana Carroll and Jesse Robb, “Water for Elephants”

Rick and Jeff Kuperman, “The Outsiders”

Annie-B Parson, “Here Lies Love”

Justin Peck, “Illinoise”

Best Orchestrations