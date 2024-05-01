Tony Awards 2024 Nominations: Full List and Potential EGOT Contenders
“Stereophonic” and “Hell’s Kitchen” were the runaway leaders at the 2024 Tony Awards nominations held overnight, while there is a substantial wealth of Hollywood talent in contention at this year’s event, to be held June 16 2024.
“Hell’s Kitchen,” inspired by the life of Grammy-award winner Alicia Keys and her formative years growing up in New York, is up for 12 awards including Best New Musical and Best Actress in a Musical for Maleah Joi Moon. In contrast “Stereophonic,” a play that follows a fictional 1970s rock band on the cusp of superstardom as they struggle through recording their new album, earned 10 awards.
“Stereophonic” also sees former Arcade Fire member Will Butler pick up a Tony nomination for Best Original Score. At the same time, there is a strong British contingent among this year’s nominees, including a first-time nomination of “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe for his work on “Merrily We Roll Along,” and Eddie Redmayne for his performance in the revival of “Cabaret.”
Is anyone up for an EGOT at the Tony Awards 2024?
No one from this year’s list of nominees will complete an EGOT this time around, but the path could be set once again for Leslie Odom Jr. He’s already earned a Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for “Hamilton” in 2016 and a Grammy for the “Hamilton” cast album. He also won an Emmy for “Hamilton” in 2021. If he wins an Oscar in the future, he will achieve EGOT status
Full list of nominees for the 2024 Tony Awards
Best New Play
- Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
- Mary Jane
- Mother Play
- Prayer for the French Republic
- Stereophonic
Best New Musical
- Hell’s Kitchen
- Illinoise
- The Outsiders
- Suffs
- Water for Elephants
Best Play Revival
- Appropriate
- An Enemy of the People
- Purlie Victorious
Best Musical Revival
- Cabaret
- Gutenberg! The Musical!
- Merrily We Roll Along
- The Who’s Tommy
Best Book of a Musical
- Bekah Brunstetter, “The Notebook”
- Kristoffer Diaz, “Hell’s Kitchen”
- Rick Elice, “Water for Elephants”
- Adam Rapp and Justin Levine, “The Outsiders”
- Shaina Taub, “Suffs”
Best Leading Actor in a Play
- William Jackson Harper, “Uncle Vanya”
- Leslie Odom Jr., “Purlie Victorious”
- Liev Schreiber, “Doubt”
- Jeremy Strong, “An Enemy of the People”
- Michael Stuhlbarg, “Patriots”
Best Leading Actress in a Play
- Betsy Aidem, “Prayer for the French Republic”
- Jessica Lange, “Mother Play”
- Rachel McAdams, “Mary Jane”
- Sarah Paulson, “Appropriate”
- Amy Ryan, “Doubt”
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
- Brody Grant, “The Outsiders”
- Jonathan Groff, “Merrily We Roll Along”
- Dorian Harewood, “The Notebook”
- Brian d’Arcy James, “Days of Wine and Roses”
- Eddie Redmayne, “Cabaret”
Best Leading Actress in a Musical
- Eden Espinosa, “Lempicka”
- Maleah Joi Moon, “Hell’s Kitchen”
- Maryann Plunkett, “The Notebook”
- Kelli O’Hara, “Days of Wine and Roses”
- Gayle Rankin, “Cabaret”
Best Featured Actor in a Play
- Will Brill, “Stereophonic”
- Eli Gelb, “Stereophonic”
- Jim Parsons, “Mother Play”
- Tom Pecinka, “Stereophonic”
- Corey Stoll, “Appropriate”
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
- Roger Bart, “Back to the Future”
- Joshua Boone, “The Outsiders”
- Brandon Victor Dixon, “Hell’s Kitchen”
- Sky Lakota-Lynch, “The Outsiders”
- Daniel Radcliffe, “Merrily We Roll Along”
- Steven Skybell, “Cabaret”
Best Featured Actress in a Play
- Quincy Tyler Bernstine, “Doubt”
- Juliana Canfield, “Stereophonic”
- Celia Keenan-Bolger, “Mother Play”
- Sarah Pidgeon, “Stereophonic”
- Kara Young, “Purlie Victorious”
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
- Shoshana Bean, “Hell’s Kitchen”
- Amber Iman, “Lempicka”
- Nikki M. James, “Suffs”
- Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, “Spamalot”
- Kecia Lewis, “Hell’s Kitchen”
- Lindsay Mendez, “Merrily We Roll Along”
- Bebe Neuwirth, “Cabaret”
Best Direction of a Play
- Daniel Aukin, “Stereophonic”
- Anne Kauffman, “Mary Jane”
- Kenny Leon, “Purlie Victorious”
- Lila Neugebauer, “Appropriate”
- Whitney White, “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”
Best Direction of a Musical
- Maria Friedman, “Merrily We Roll Along”
- Michael Greif, “Hell’s Kitchen”
- Leigh Silverman, “Suffs”
- Jessica Stone, “Water for Elephants”
- Danya Taymor, “The Outsiders”
Best Scenic Design of a Play
- dots, “An Enemy of the People”
- dots, “Appropriate”
- Derek McLane, “Purlie Victorious”
- David Zinn, “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”
- David Zinn, “Stereophonic”
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
- AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, “The Outsiders”
- Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, “Hell’s Kitchen”
- Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, “Back to the Future”
- Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, “Lempicka”
- Takeshi Kata, “Water for Elephants”
- David Korins, “Here Lies Love”
- Tom Scutt, “Cabaret”
Best Costume Design of a Play
- Dede Ayite, “Appropriate”
- Dede Ayite, “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”
- Enver Chakartash, “Stereophonic”
- Emilio Sosa, “Purlie Victorious”
- David Zinn, “An Enemy of the People”
Best Costume Design of a Musical
- Dede Ayite, “Hell’s Kitchen”
- Linda Cho, “The Great Gatsby”
- David Israel Reynoso, “Water for Elephants”
- Tom Scutt, “Cabaret”
- Paul Tazewell, “Suffs”
Best Lighting Design of a Play
- Isabella Byrd, “Enemy of the People”
- Amith Chandrashaker, “Prayer for the French Republic”
- Jiyoun Chang, “Stereophonic”
- Jane Cox, “Appropriate”
- Natasha Katz, “Grey House”
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
- Brandon Stirling Baker, “Illinoise”
- Isabella Byrd, “Cabaret”
- Natasha Katz, “Hell’s Kitchen”
- Bradley King and David Bengali, “Water for Elephants”
- Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, “The Outsiders”
Best Sound Design of a Play
- Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”
- Leah Gelpe, “Mary Jane”
- Tom Gibbons, “Grey House”
- Bray Poor and Will Pickens, “Appropriate”
- Ryan Rumery, “Stereophonic”
Best Sound Design of a Musical
- M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, “Here Lies Love”
- Kai Harada, “Merrily We Roll Along”
- Nick Lidster, “Cabaret”
- Gareth Owen, “Hell’s Kitchen”
- Cody Spencer, “The Outsiders”
Best Original Score
- Will Butler, “Stereophonic”
- Adam Guettel, “Days of Wine and Roses”
- Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine, “The Outsiders”
- David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, “Here Lies Love”
- Shaina Taub, “Suffs”
Best Choreography
- Camille A. Brown, “Hell’s Kitchen”
- Shana Carroll and Jesse Robb, “Water for Elephants”
- Rick and Jeff Kuperman, “The Outsiders”
- Annie-B Parson, “Here Lies Love”
- Justin Peck, “Illinoise”
Best Orchestrations
- Timo Andres, “Illinoise”
- Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, “Hell’s Kitchen”
- Will Butler and Justin Craig, “Stereophonic”
- Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival, “The Outsiders”
- Jonathan Tunick, “Merrily We Roll Along”
