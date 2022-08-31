Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vinayaka Chaturthi, also known as Ganesh Chaturthi is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Ganesha, also known as Ganesh.

The festival is a joyous time for many Hindus with celebrations undertaken privately and publically.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But what is the history behind this festival, and how is it celebrated? Here’s what you need to know.

When is Vinayaka Chaturthi?

Hindu devotees perform prayers in front of a statue of the elephant-headed Hindu God Lord Ganesha on the occasion of the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival in Amritsar on August 31, 2022

The festival commences on 31 August 2022 and lasts for 10 days.

The festival will end on 9 September 2022.

The start date for the celebration is on the fourth day of the month of Bhadrapada, which falls in the sixth month of the Hindu calendar.

In the Gregorian calendar, this event falls between mid-August and mid-September.

In Goa, Vinayaka Chaturthi is known as Chavath or Parva, meaning auspicious celebration, and begins on the third lunar month of Bhadrapada.

What is the history behind Vinayaka Chaturthi?

Ganesh is the much beloved elephant-headed deity who is the God of prosperity, good fortune and wisdom. Ganesha is also the God of New beginnings and the Remover of Obstacles.

However, it is unknown when or how the festival first became observed, but it has been publically celebrated in Pune since the era of King Shivaji (1630-1680).

After the beginning of the British Raj, the festival lost state patronage and became a private celebration.

But the festival was revived by the Indian nationalist leader Bal Gangadhar Tilak after the British banned political assemblies in 1893.

The festival is now celebrated across India.

The festival is also celebrated internationally, with events being observed in Australia, New Zealand, Canada Singapore, Malaysia, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, and other parts of the Caribbean, South Africa, the United States and Europe.

How is Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrated?

A man (R) removes a cloth to unveil a 30-feet statue of Elephant headed hindu god Ganesha made Metal pots, coconut ,corn and sugarcane at a place worship on Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Chennai on August 31, 2022.

The festival is marked by Hindus installing murtis (idols or statues) privately in homes and on stages.

Often, chanting of Vedic hymns and Hindu texts such as prayers are offered and sweets, such as modaka - believed to be the God’s favourite, are distributed to the community.

Modaka’s are sweet dumplings. The steamed sweet is made with rice flour and the filling usually comprises a mixture of coconut, jaggery and saffron.

Often statues of Lord Ganesha, which range from less than an inch tall to dozens of feet high are made in the months leading up to the festival.

On the day before the festival, a priest performs a Prana Pratishtha to invite Ganesha like a guest, which is followed by a 16-step Shodashopachara ritual where coconut, jaggery, modaks, durva grass and red hibiscus flowers are offered to the idol.

On the last day of the festival, the idols are carried out in a public procession with music and chanting and are then immersed in a body of water. The clay idol dissolves and Lord Ganesha is believed to return to his celestial abode.

Over the days of the festival, there will be many public activities, such as local communities competing to put up the biggest statue, singing, art presentations, and yoga demonstrations, as well as community services including free medical check-ups and blood donation.